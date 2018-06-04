We have a new trailer for the sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph.”

The new trailer for “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” dropped Monday. The sequel film will pick up six years after the first film, with Ralph (John C. Reilly) and friend Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) venturing out to better understand the internet.

Watch the trailer for the new film below.

In the new film, Ralph and Vanellope will travel to find replacement parts for the latter’s own video game, which is called Sugar Rush.

During the journey, they’ll meet a host of new characters, including Yesss (voiced by Taraji P. Henson) who runs the website, “BuzzzTube.”

And they’ll apparently stumble upon all the Disney princesses, as the new trailer shows. As the Deseret News reported, Ralph and company will meet all the princesses, who will be together in one scene for the first time in history.

Actresses voicing the Disney roles include Auli‘i Cravalho (“Moana”), Kristen Bell (Anna in “Frozen”), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in “Brave”), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in “Tangled”), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in “Aladdin”), Paige O’Hara (Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”), according to ComingSoon.net.

That scene first made headlines at the D23 Expo back in July when reviewers and film writers saw the scene and described it on social media.