HERRIMAN — The weeklong Fort Herriman Towne Days celebration will kick off Monday, June 18, at 6 p.m. with a talent show and food vendors at J. Lynne Crane Park, 5355 Main.

Activities on Tuesday, June 19, include a disc golf tournament at 3:30 p.m. at Rosecrest Park, 13850 S. Rosecrest Road, and food vendors and a performance by Hypno Hick, a comedy hypnotist, beginning at 6 p.m. at Crane Park.

A home run derby will take place on Wednesday, June 20, at 5 p.m. at W&M Butterfield Park, 6212 Butterfield Park Way.

Events on Thursday, June 21, and Friday, June 22, include a carnival, food vendors, live entertainment and games at W&M Butterfield Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. On Friday, a screening of “The Lego Batman Movie” at dusk.

A 5K race will kick things off at 730 a.m. Saturday, June 23. The race will be followed by a parade, the carnival, a car show, live entertainment and fireworks at W&M Butterfield Park.

For more information and a list of events, performers and times, log on to herriman.org.