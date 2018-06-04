SALT LAKE CITY — ABC is reportedly in talks to bring back “Roseanne,” but with a twist.

Multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter last week that ABC executives are discussing ways to bring back the hit comedy, which was recently canceled after a racist tweet from its star, Roseanne Barr.

The problem, though, is the network would have to create the show without Barr, who is the lead actress and former head writer of the show.

But starting a new show could prove difficult. Barr owns the rights to the character, while Matt Williams created the show itself. It remains unclear if a spinoff would give Barr any financial benefits.

ABC executives will meet this week to discuss spinoff ideas, according to THR.

Producers and executives are considering everything. In fact, TMZ reported that Sara Gilbert, who played the character Darlene, has pitched the idea of centering the show around her.

The same TMZ report said John Goodman, who played Barr’s husband on the show, is interested in coming back for the spinoff.

Still, according to Vanity Fair, nothing is set in stone.

“Such a move would salvage the jobs of the cast, writers and crew who lost their positions last week with the show’s cancellation — but ABC may very well decide instead to let the 'Roseanne' crew go and disown the show altogether,” according to Vanity Fair.

Indeed, there’s no clear way for people to watch old “Roseanne” episodes. Hulu pulled it from its streaming service, while networks like Paramount, CMT and TV Land took reruns of the show off the air after the controversy.

Barr, who was spotted in Utah after the show’s cancellation, apologized for her racist tweet, which was directed at former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The tweet led ABC to immediately cancel the show, the Deseret News reported.

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about (Jarrett's) politics and her looks," Barr tweeted.

She added, "I should have known better. Forgive me my joke was in bad taste."

Barr said she begged ABC to keep the show as well, according to Fox News.