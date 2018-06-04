PROVO — Former BYU basketball star Terry Tebbs passed away over weekend in Cedar City. He was 84.

Tebbs played for the Cougars from 1953-56 and was a two-time first team All-Western Athletic Conference selection. As a senior, he averaged 19.5 points while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

Originally from Cowley, Wyoming, the 5-foot-9 Tebbs was a member of the Associated Press Little All-American team in 1955 and 1956. He was named MVP in the All-Church Tournament and was inducted into the BYU Hall of Fame in 1981.

Tebbs’ grandson, Tanner Chauncey, who played baseball at BYU (2012, 2015-17), said Tebbs taught him how to play golf and they enjoyed spending time together.

“Even when he was older, he could always still shoot whenever we’d play basketball,” Chauncey recalled. “He’d pick up a ball and it was like riding a bicycle. He could make shots like nothing. He would talk about his playing days. If I didn’t hear it from him, I would definitely hear it from other people.”

Having both played at BYU, Chauncey appreciates that special connection with his grandfather.

“He’d come watch me play at BYU. He would reminisce about his playing days. People would recognize him. They knew who he was,” he said. “Whenever our games were televised, he would always watch. He loved doing that and seeing me play for BYU. I’m sure that was a lot of pride for him to see one of his grandkids play baseball at BYU.

"The main thing I’ll remember about him is he was always very generous and giving, especially with his time for all of his grandkids. That’s something I’ll definitely cherish for my whole life.”

Funeral services are scheduled to be held Saturday in St. George.