SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S Attorney's Office in Utah will get six new prosecutors as part of a Trump administration effort to fight violent crime, illegal immigration and the opioid crisis.

Three of new assistant U.S. attorneys will target violent crime cases, two will focus on immigration crimes and one will handle civil enforcement cases, said U.S. Attorney John Huber.

“We will put these positions to good use as we continue our commitment to reducing violent crime in Utah neighborhoods," he said in a statement.

The Department of Justice announced Monday that it is allocating 311 positions nationwide — 190 violent crime prosecutors, 86 civil attorneys and 35 immigration prosecutors.

Many of the civil enforcement attorneys will work with the newly created Prescription Interdiction and Litigation Task Force, which targets the opioid crisis on multiple levels, according to the Justice Department.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the new assistant U.S. attorney positions represents the largest increase in decades.