WEST JORDAN — A Bluffdale man who kidnapped a woman and nearly beat her to death in a car has been sent to prison.

Timothy James Peterson, 35, was ordered to serve at least 15 years and up to life on Thursday. A jury convicted him of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, in February.

In September 2017, a Bluffdale police officer on patrol in Wardle Fields Regional Park found Peterson assaulting the woman in a car. She told officers he hit her in the head and face and choked her over the course of six hours as he drove her around Salt Lake County, holding her neck so she couldn't escape. Doctors believed she was lucky to be alive, police said.

On Thursday, 3rd District Judge Katie Bernards-Goodman also ordered Peterson to serve lesser prison terms on other convictions in the same case. He was sentenced to at least one and up to 15 years for aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and up to one year for failing to stop at the command of a law enforcer, a class A misdemeanor. The judge allowed those sentences to run at the same time as the longer kidnapping term.

Jurors in February acquitted Peterson of a charge mayhem, a second-degree felony.

In 2014, Peterson was shot by a West Jordan police officer, and was later acquitted of assaulting the officer in the moments before the gunfire. Prosecutors chose not to criminally charge the officer.