Jimmy Fallon surprised students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an appearance at Sunday's commencement event.

Fallon made a surprise speech for the graduating seniors, doing his best to lift up those who survived the school shooting back in February, when 17 people were killed on campus.

Congratulations Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2018! You are not just the future - you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud. #MSDStrong #YouAreThePresent pic.twitter.com/czvZwezKSt — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 3, 2018

Fallon told the students to keep moving forward and “don’t let anything stop you.”

He said fellow students "won't be classmates anymore. You'll be adults who will Facebook search each other at 2 in the morning for the next 10 years."

On a more serious tone, he said, "First thing is this: When something feels hard, remember that it gets better. Choose to move forward. Don't let anything stop you. Not just here in Florida, not just in America, but throughout the whole world. The whole world has heard your voice, and that was you making a choice. That was you choosing to take something awful and using it to create change. That was you choosing hope over fear."

He also advised the students to make good choices.

"Another thing I want to say is, keep making good choices. I’m not saying it because you need to learn it. I’m saying it because you already taught it to all of us. I can’t promise that life will be easy, but if you make good choices and keep moving forward, I can promise that it will get better in ways you haven’t even thought of," he said.

You can read the entire speech at USA Today.

According to NBC News, four families accepted diplomas on behalf of their loved ones who died in the shooting. About 800 students graduated during the event, which was held at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. The school moved the event to accommodate the larger crowd.