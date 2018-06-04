WEST VALLEY CITY — The annual WestFest is set to run Thursday, June 14, through Sunday, June 17, at Centennial Park, 5415 W. 3100 South.Comment on this story
The celebration, which commemorates the city’s incorporation, will feature a carnival, a parade, a skate competition, a Dutch oven cook-off, a talent showcase, a 5K and 10K, live music and fireworks.
Registration for the 5K is $10 for ages 17 and under; $20 for ages 18 and older; and $40 for a family of up to six members. Registration for the 10K is $15 for ages 17 and under; $30 for ages 18 and older; and $55 for a family of up to six members. The races will take place on Saturday, June 16, 7:10 a.m. for the 10k and 7:30 a.m. for the 5k.
For a complete list of events, or to register, log on to westfest.org.