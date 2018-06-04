WEST VALLEY CITY — The annual WestFest is set to run Thursday, June 14, through Sunday, June 17, at Centennial Park, 5415 W. 3100 South.

The celebration, which commemorates the city’s incorporation, will feature a carnival, a parade, a skate competition, a Dutch oven cook-off, a talent showcase, a 5K and 10K, live music and fireworks.

Registration for the 5K is $10 for ages 17 and under; $20 for ages 18 and older; and $40 for a family of up to six members. Registration for the 10K is $15 for ages 17 and under; $30 for ages 18 and older; and $55 for a family of up to six members. The races will take place on Saturday, June 16, 7:10 a.m. for the 10k and 7:30 a.m. for the 5k.

For a complete list of events, or to register, log on to westfest.org.