WEST JORDAN — A 14-year-old boy was arrested for investigation of shooting another teenager Sunday in West Jordan.

The confrontation between two groups of juveniles happened about 6 p.m. near 4600 West and 7000 South. One group was sitting in a car parked along the curb when another group of teens walked by, said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt. He could not say Monday how many people were involved in total, but noted that everyone was under the age of 18.

The two sides got into an argument, he said, though it was unclear Monday what the fight was about or how it started, Holt said. The incident, however, was not believed to be gang-related.

At some point during the confrontation, a person in the car brandished a gun, according to police. That prompted one of the teens on the sidewalk to pick up a rock and throw it at the car, breaking one of the windows, according to Holt.

As the vehicle started to drive away, a 14-year-old inside the car fired several shots at the group. One of the teens on the sidewalk was shot three times, Holt said.

The boy was shot once in the leg, another shot grazed his shoulder and a third grazed his hand, he said. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Nearby residents who heard the shots called police. Everyone involved was gone by the time officers arrived. But a short time later, detectives were notified of a gunshot victim who was dropped off at a local hospital, Holt said.

While police were investigating the shooting, they received another call from someone at an apartment complex near 7000 S. Redwood who reported there were teenagers acting suspicious and trying to put a tarp over a vehicle with a broken out window, Holt said. Responding officers determined that it was the vehicle they were looking for and were able to arrest the 14-year-old boy.

Holt said Monday that detectives were still trying to piece together exactly what happened, as everyone involved has been "less than truthful" with police.