Utah Pride Parade celebrates acceptance

More than 100,000 people turned out Sunday for the 43rd annual Utah Pride Parade to celebrate acceptance, according to the Deseret News.

The 2018 festival included 180 separate entries that marched for more than two hours.

Wyatt Seipp, the festival's communication director, said it was likely the biggest parade to date.

"It was the biggest Pride fest for sure," he said. "It's a fantastic thing for us to all come together and be ourselves.”

Utah Jazz to work out NBA prospects on Monday

The Utah Jazz will bring in a number of prospects to work out before the team makes its NBA draft picks, the Deseret News reported.

The team announced Monday that the workout would include Duke wing Grayson Allen, Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, UCLA guard Aaron Holiday and Creighton wing Khyri Thomas, among others.

Allen and Thomas would likely be shooting guards, while the others primarily are point guards.

Utah pushes to reduce probation, parole numbers

Utah officials hope to curb the growing issue of mass incarceration, according to the Associated Press.

The state has started an effort to reduce the number of people who are on probation and parole. Officials called it a massive problem since it “stretches agency resources and saddles offenders with burdensome restrictions that, when violated, become pipelines to prison,” according to the AP.

"We have a problem of mass incarceration," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, a Democrat. "Some of the methodologies and procedures, although that may not be our intention, end up contributing to that element of mass incarceration."

Officials from 20 states joined Gill, as well as national lawmakers, in a call for using probation and parole less frequently.

At least 25 dead in Guatemala volcano eruption

Guatemala’s Mount Fuego erupted Sunday afternoon, killing at least 25 people and injuring hundreds more, according to NPR.

Mount Fuego is one of Central America’s most active volcanoes, NPR reported.

This is the second time the volcano has erupted this year.

Sergio Cabañas, the general secretary of Guatemala's national disaster management agency, described the horrific scene:

"It's a river of lava that overflowed its banks and affected the El Rodeo village. There are injured, burned and dead people,” he said.

