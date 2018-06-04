SARATOGA SPRINGS — A fatal crash at the intersection of Redwood Road at Pioneer Crossing may have been caused by a teenage driver running a red light, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

On May 13, a sedan headed south on Redwood Road attempted to make a left turn at Pioneer Crossing, when it was struck by an SUV about 12:35 a.m., according to police. A woman in the front passenger seat of the sedan was killed. A 2-year-old child was transported to the hospital "with possible life-threatening injuries," according to the warrant unsealed in 3rd District Court.

Four others in the same vehicle were taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

"Witnesses reported (the SUV) failed to yield to a red light," the warrant states.

A 17-year-old girl driving the SUV told police that "she was traveling through the intersection and suddenly a car was turning left in front of her. (She) did not know what color the light was at the time, but thought it might have turned yellow as she entered the intersection," according to the warrant.

No formal charges had been filed as of Monday.