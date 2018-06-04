ZION NATIONAL PARK — Riverside Walk is closed due to a rock fall Sunday afternoon that injured two visitors.

The trail will be closed until a hazard geologist examines the situation and the trail can be cleared.

“My heart goes out to those that were hurt and their families,” Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement. “The landscape is continually being carved by rock, water and time. Unfortunately these types of events are unpredictable.”

Park officials said in a tweet shuttle buses will still drop off and pick up hikers at the Temple of Sinawava and hikers will have to access The Narrows by walking in the river. The detour will lengthen the “bottom up” Narrows route by 1 mile in each direction.

The Riverside Walk, historically called “The Gateway to the Narrows,” is one of most popular trails at the park. The paved, relatively easy trail parallels the North Fork of the Virgin River as the canyon begins to narrow.

The towering cliffs on either side can be as high as 1,400 feet. The rock fall occurred near the far end of the trail.