The University of Utah introduced new athletic director Mark Harlan at a press conference Monday morning. Harlan addressed a variety of topics during the press conference.

Here's a look at some of the things discussed.

Harlan outlined his expectations for making Utah a winner.

Harlan said first priority is "listening," to donors, coaches and athletes and "not doing a lot of talking." — Mike Sorensen (@sorny8) June 4, 2018

On competing in Pac-12, Harlan said, "I promise we're not going to take a back-seat to anybody. Everything is in place here with the coaches and student-athletes." — Mike Sorensen (@sorny8) June 4, 2018

Harlan said his expectations are to win, in the three C's -- in the classroom, in the community and in competition. — Mike Sorensen (@sorny8) June 4, 2018

Harlan was impressed with the Utes' athletic facilities.

Harlan said "stunned, absolutely stunned" at athletic facilities at Utah." — Brad Rock (@therockmonster) June 4, 2018

Harlan also shared a sort-of rallying cry to wrap up his statement prior to answering questions.

University of Utah President Ruth Watkins praised the resume that Harlan brings to the university.

Dr. Ruth Watkins introduces new Utah AD Mark Harlan and says he has had a "remarkable, successful career, colleagues have high regard for him, he's a leader who listens." — Mike Sorensen (@sorny8) June 4, 2018

Watkins says not having gone through process of selecting an AD for 31 years, that they were "a little bit rusty." — Mike Sorensen (@sorny8) June 4, 2018

