TAYLORSVILLE — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal wrong-way, head-on collision while trying to flee from police could barely keep his eyes open when police arrested him, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit.

"He was lethargic and had extremely relaxed muscle tone. Casey (Ziemelis) had heavy eyelids and the paramedic had to lift his eyes open to be able to look into them. Casey had a difficult time keeping his eyes open," an officer wrote in the affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

Casey Cook Ziemelis, 18, was arrested May 15 for investigation of DUI/automobile homicide and two counts of aggravated assault. Ziemelis was driving west in a Chevrolet Blazer with five other passengers near 4500 South and Atherton Drive (1100 West), at a high rate of speed when he went into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason, according to police.

A Toyota Rav 4 attempted to get out of the way but was struck by Ziemelis' Blazer. The impact from the collision caused the Blazer to roll. Neveah Padilla, 14, who was sitting on another person's lap in the front passenger seat, according to the warrant, was killed.

A 13-year-old girl in the back seat suffered a cut on her arm; a 21-year-old man in the back seat suffered a broken ankle; a 14-year-old boy in the front passenger seat suffered a broken leg and large cut to his arm; and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat suffered some cuts, the warrant states. The two people in the Rav 4 were not seriously hurt.

After the crash, Ziemelis got out of the car and ran, according to police. The warrant says that he tried to steal another car.

"Casey broke into a garage and stole a garage door opener and attempted to steal a vehicle. There was blood in the vehicle. Casey had the garage door opener on him at the time he was taken into custody," the affidavit states.

The first responding officers noted "a very strong odor of alcohol coming from the Blazer." When Ziemelis was taken into custody and being treated by medical crews, police noted that his speech was slurred and he "kept stating 'what happened' and 'where am I?'" according to the warrant.

Ziemelis told investigators "he took a bottle of Xanax," the warrant states, in addition to the suspected alcohol use.

The officer who wrote the warrant "could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Casey. I also noticed Casey had severe cotton mouth and had a white film on his lips," he wrote in the warrant.

No formal charges have been filed against Ziemelis as of Monday.

Earlier in the evening, police had twice come in contact with the SUV. The first time was about 10:30 p.m. on May 14 when officers received a call of a reckless driver near 3900 South and 500 East. Nearby officers spotted the vehicle near 3900 S. Main. But when they tried to pull it over, the Blazer sped off. The officers did not pursue it at that time.

About 12:45 a.m. on May 15, police were called to an apartment complex in Millcreek to check on suspicious activity. As officers approached the vehicle, a group of young people jumped in and sped off, according to police. The crash was reported just after 1:10 a.m.