RIVERDALE, Weber County — America First Credit Union will hold a free shred day Saturday at its branches across the state.

Patrons may bring financial documents and personal information for shredding from 9 a.m. to noon — or until the truck is full — at the following locations:

• 358 N. Harrisville Road, Harrisville,

• 1302 W. 200 North, Kaysville

• 1238 E. Timpanogos Highway, Lehi,

• 50 N. state Route 165, Providence

• 7451 S. Campus View Drive, West Jordan

Each individual is allowed up to five boxes of materials at a time for shredding. Those with more than five will have the first set shredded and must then get back in line for further service.

For more information, visit americafirst.com, or follow America First Credit Union on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.