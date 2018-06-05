Keeping in line with their goal to re-release their classic games for new consoles and audiences, Capcom’s “Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2” collects every Mega Man game in a comprehensive package. For Mega Man fans, it’s an easy buy. The games play exactly as they did on the NES, with a few upgrades. Anyone unfamiliar with the games will still find a lot of retro goodness to like, but steep difficulty and a few inconsistencies between collections could frustrate some newcomers.

The Mega Man series’ formula is simple and straightforward: As Mega Man, you fight through eight rogue robots in any order, then invade the evil Dr. Wily’s castle to stop the mad scientist and save the day. Each game is simple, which allows the gameplay and strategy to shine through. By defeating the robot masters in a particular order you can obtain weapons that will make the next boss easier to defeat. More bells and whistles are tacked on to each subsequent title, but the fundamentals help the series as a whole shine.

Capcom The "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2" bundles together four more modern Mega Man games.

Developer Digital Eclipse has shown the Mega Man series a lot of love with these collections. The first bundle of games includes the first six Mega Man titles (the NES games) while the second collection features the final four (the SNES/Modern games). Each title has been rendered in HD, but still maintains their original feel. Mega Man stills jumps heavily, the screen flickers as it fills with enemy robots, and quick reflexes are key to beat each game.

For anyone frustrated with the collection’s high difficulty, the game features a handful of improvements that help newcomers enjoy each game without tearing their hair out. The first collection has a rewind button that can help you avoid falls and quick attacks. Strangely enough, the second collection offers an option buried in the menus to reduce the damage Mega Man takes. Additionally, both collections feature save states and updated checkpoints which allow you to bypass each games’ archaic password saves. These additions are a lifesaver in many cases but it would have been nice to see the rewind feature and extra armor make it to both collections.

Besides the solid gameplay and quality of life improvements, “Mega Man Legacy Collection’s” biggest talking point is its presentation. Each game is rendered in a pixel-perfect format with an option to add colorful borders to the sides of the screen. Another nice touch is a filter which emulates the scan lines and darker lighting of an old CRT television, and each games’ soundtrack is also clear and sounds better than ever. The overall art direction is simple and primitive compared to modern sensibilities, but still absolutely gorgeous.

As a bonus, Digital Eclipse also included museum and challenge modes for each collection. Museum mode features photographs of original box art and cartridges as well as concept art for each game. Challenge mode, on the other hand, allows you to race against the clock to defeat bosses and enjoy challenging platforming puzzles. Anyone with a Mega Man amiibo and a Nintendo Switch can also unlock ultra-difficult remixed stages crafted by game developers and Mega Man fans alike. Both of these additions add a lot of replay value to the collections and make them a must-have for any retro game enthusiast.

Capcom Museum modes showcase of photographs and concept art across both collections.

Game: “Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2”

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (reviewed), PC

ESRB Rating: E10+ for cartoon violence

Price: $39.99 (physical), $14.99 (Mega Man Legacy Collection, digital) $19.99 (Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, digital)