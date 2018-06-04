SALT LAKE CITY — The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of a Christian baker in its high-profile wedding cake case, deciding that the state of Colorado failed to respect the baker's religious exercise rights.

"The Colorado Civil Rights Commission's consideration of this case was inconsistent with the state's obligation of religious neutrality. The reason and motive for the baker's refusal were based on his sincere religious beliefs and convictions," Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in the majority opinion.

The narrow ruling focuses on the actions of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission rather than the larger question of whether religious objectors to same-sex marriage should be exempted from LGBT nondiscrimination laws.

"Colorado can treat a baker who discriminates based on sexual orientation differently from a baker who does not discriminate on that or any other prohibited ground. But only, as the court rightly says, if the state's decisions are not infected by religious hostility or bias," wrote Justice Elena Kagan in her concurring opinion, which was joined by Justice Stephen Breyer.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote a dissent, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined.

Trevor Brown Jr., for the Deseret News FILE - Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, CO decorates a cake for a client on Sept. 21, 2017.

The Masterpiece Cakeshop case originated in July 2012, when David Mullins and Charlie Craig visited Masterpiece Cakeshop with Craig’s mother, Debbie Munn. The group met with baker and store owner Jack Phillips about ordering cake for an upcoming celebration of their marriage. Phillips said his Christian faith prevented him for providing a cake for a same-sex wedding.

Mullins and Craig filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, because Colorado law prevents discrimination based on sexual orientation. An administrative law judge, the commission and the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled in the couple’s favor, so Phillips appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Masterpiece Cakeshop case was closely followed by faith groups, small-business owners, legal scholars and LGBT rights advocates, who all have a stake in efforts to balance religious freedom and nondiscrimination protections.

For the baker’s supporters, the case was about finding a way to respect conflicting beliefs about marriage. For those rallying behind Craig and Mullins, it was about ensuring fair treatment for the LGBT community.