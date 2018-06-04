A sizable portion of this offseason has been focused on recovering from injury for BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum and linebacker Matt Hadley.

Over the weekend, though, both players had the chance to reminisce about the Cougars’ 33-28 victory over Nebraska in 2015 while also helping a good cause.

KLKN-TV in Lincoln, Nebraska, shared the story of how Mangum and Hadley returned to Nebraska to participate in a 5K event designed at raising money to help a prospective student from Lincoln have a scholarship to attend BYU.

The event was called the Catch a Cougar 5K, and in addition to the two BYU players, a pair of former Huskers — Trey Foster and Spencer Lindsay — also participated in the race.

Mangum threw the game-winning touchdown on the final play as the Cougars beat Nebraska that year. Hadley also had three tackles in the BYU win.

“It means a lot to be able to help people out,” Mangum told KLKN. “Even if it’s just one person or a few, just to be able to help make an impact in their lives is a blessing. And being able to contribute to that in a small way, it means a lot.”

Big Ben the Thanos of AFC North?

During a recent NFL Network Good Morning Football segment, Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle was asked who the Ravens’ Thanos is. Thanos, of course, is the movie villain in this summer’s smash hit "Avengers: Infinity War."

The former Ute turned to an AFC North opponent for his answer.

“It starts with Pittsburgh and Big Ben (Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger). He runs the show and gets the ball out, he’s a winner and a champion, they’ve been controlling this division for the past few years," Weddle said. "It runs through them. We can’t get to where we want to go without winning our division."

Weddle also pointed to a second Thanos in the AFC.

"Thanos one and two would be Ben and old Thomas (Patriots QB Tom Brady) up there in New England," he concluded.

And finally …

Salt Lake Bees outfielder Eric Young Jr. made a routine out a bit more entertaining Sunday in the Bees’ 2-1 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers. In the top of the ninth, Young hit a chopper down the first-base line, and Tacoma first baseman Gordon Beckham easily fielded the ball and trotted toward the line to tag out Young. The Bee, however, didn’t make it easy, by stopping and then high-stepping backward toward home plate and causing Beckham to give chase to make the out.