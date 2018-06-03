SALT LAKE CITY — After a grueling college golf season, Mitchell Schow is trying to have as much fun as possible on the golf course this summer, and so far it’s paying off.

Schow, who recently completed his sophomore season at the University of Utah, won his third amateur event of the year as he captured the Richard C. Kramer Salt Lake City Amateur Sunday at Bonneville Golf Course.

The 21-year-old from Ogden posted his second straight 69 for a 138 total to defeat his Ute teammate Kyler Dunkle by two shots and Layton amateur David Jennings by three strokes.

“It’s great to go out there and get my third of the year,” Schow said. “I’m just going out and having fun.”

Schow was playing in his first-ever City Amateur and went into Sunday’s round in a four-way tie with Dunkle, Jennings and 15-year-old Tyson Shelly. Those four were all in the final group of the day, and Schow quickly put them in the rearview mirror with a hot start that saw him go 5-under on his first five holes.

After making birdies at 1 and 2, he chipped in from 30 feet for birdie at No. 4 and then eagled the par-5 No. 5 hole when he hit a pitching wedge to 15 feet and rolled it in.

“I kind of cruised after that,” he said. “It was a pretty solid round for me.”

Schow actually led by just one after 12 holes because of bogeys at 6 and 9, but Jennings bogeyed 13 and also bogeyed 17 and 18 after missing a short birdie putt at 16. Dunkle was 2-over on the front, but rallied with five birdies in his last seven holes. Schow clinched things by hitting within 10 feet at the par-5 16th and tapping in for birdie.

The 33-year-old Jennings lamented his finish on his final three holes, saying "I had a hard time getting putts to the hole." Jennings had won the U.S. Publinks qualifying at Bonneville a few years ago.

Schow wore a T-shirt with a fishing company logo and a hat with a fish prominently featured on the front (no, he can’t receive any sponsor money as an amateur), which is part of his “fun” demeanor.

“I’m not so serious with my attire, I’m out there to play and post the best score I can,” he said. “I’m not taking it too serious, so maybe that’s something I can look at and not take college golf so serious.”

Earlier this spring, Schow won the Sand Hollow Amateur and tied for first at the Bountiful Amateur. He plans to play in the Provo Open this weekend and the following week will compete in the premier amateur event of the summer, the Utah Men’s State Amateur.

Spencer Wallace finished fourth at 142, while Ryan Brimley and Kelton Hirsch tied for fifth at 143. Flight winners were Bryce Till in A Flight and Josh Jensen in B Flight.

Salt Lake City Amateur results

Final results of the Richard C. Kramer Salt Lake City Amateur Sunday at par-72 Bonneville Golf Course.

Championship Flight

138 – Mitchell Schow (69-69)

140 – Kyler Dunkle (69-71)

141 – David Jennings (69-72)

142 – Spencer Wallace (74-68)

143 – Ryan Brimley (71-72), Kelton Hirsch (71-72)

144 – Peyton Hastings (75-69), Tanner Higham (74-70), Dan Horner (70-74), Denny Job (73-71)

145 – Steven Croft (78-67), Brandon Hargett (77-68), Jackson Holman (70-75), Zack Neff (75-70), Kurt Owen (73-72), Tyson Shelley (69-76)

A Flight

146 – Bryce Till (74-72)

147 – Ryan Kelly (74-73)

148 – Chris Combe (77-71), Brady Watkins (75-73)

B Flight

149 – Josh Jensen (75-74)

152 – Abe Connor (72-80)

154 – Cooper Jones (77-77)