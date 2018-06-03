RIVERTON — A toddler is in critical condition after her older sister found her unconscious in a neighbor's pool Sunday.

The 2 1/2-year-old girl went missing briefly for five to 10 minutes before her 20-year-old sister found she had walked over to her neighbor's house and climbed a ladder into their above-ground pool, said Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen.

Police were called at about 1:20 p.m. to the residence near 12700 South and Timpview Drive, while the toddler's sister performed CPR.

"Officers arrived as quickly as they could," Hansen said, and within minutes an officer took over CPR while paramedics were en route.

The girl was transported by ambulance first to a nearby hospital then flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in critical and unstable condition, the detective said.

"We're hoping for the best," Hansen said. "These are tough."

— Katie McKellar