For me, the best part about summer is packing my bags and heading out of town — the more exotic the location, the better. And while I’ve mastered the art of packing light and speeding through security checks (thank you Global Entry), finding a way to stay fit away from home has been a bit more challenging.

First, let’s all agree that vacations should be relaxing. It’s a time to rest and recharge. A time to sleep a little later and do a little less. And the best part of visiting new places is trying new foods. This is no time for strict regimens. I mean, if you’re not going to have cheese and chocolate in Paris, what are you doing there?

All joking aside, there are ways to stay in shape and still enjoy time away.