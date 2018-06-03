The latest Utah Jazz predraft workout will involve several prospects who could be in play for Utah’s first-round pick at No. 21 overall in the June 21 NBA draft.

The team announced that its Monday workout will include Duke wing Grayson Allen, Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, UCLA guard Aaron Holiday and Creighton wing Khyri Thomas, all seen as possible mid-to-late first-round draft picks.

Allen and Thomas are projected as shooting guards at the next level, with Holiday and Brunson as point guards.

Allen (6-foot-5, 202 pounds) averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a senior for the Blue Devils last year. He started 97 games at Duke and had 1,996 career points while shooting 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range.

Brunson (6-2, 200) swept the college national player of the year awards during the 2017-18 season, when he averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. He helped Villanova win its second national title in three seasons last year before leaving after his junior season of college.

Holiday (6-1, 187) led the Pac-12 in scoring average last year (20.3 ppg) as a junior and was named first-team All-Pac-12 while also averaging 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game and shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range. In his NBA mock draft released Saturday, CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish had the Jazz selecting Holiday with the 21st overall pick. “His ability to consistently make perimeter jumpers means he’s a capable passer and shooter,” Parrish wrote.

Thomas (6-4, 205) was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year last season (he also shared the honor the previous year) and averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 53.8 percent from the field as a junior, his best shooting percentage as a collegian, and had 141 career steals.

San Diego State big Malik Pope (6-10, 220) and Louisville big Ray Spalding (6-10, 215) will also be there to fill out the six-person workout Monday.

In addition to Utah’s first-round selection, the Jazz also hold the No. 52 pick in the second round of the draft.