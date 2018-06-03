EDEN, Weber County — A woman had to swim to safety after she crashed into Pineview Reservoir on Saturday.

Weber County deputies were called to the reservoir at roughly 3:45 p.m. after multiple witnesses saw the vehicle crash into the water, Weber County Sheriff's Sgt. Nealy Adams reported.

The driver, who was in her early 20s, was traveling south on Highway 158 when she veered off the road, overcorrected and lost control. The vehicle launched over the pullout area and landed in the reservoir, Adams said.

The woman was able to take off her seat belt and swim to safety, the sergeant said. She was taken to a local hospital by friends and family for minor scrapes and bruises.

On Sunday, a local tow company pulled the vehicle out of the water.

Adams said police did not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a contributing factor; they only investigated the crash for a lane travel violation.

— Katie McKellar