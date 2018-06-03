TOOELE — While many were enjoying Memorial Day weekend festivities, the residents of two Tooele homes were picking up the remains of their animals, killed by a husky that got loose in the area.

About 5:50 a.m. Monday, a security camera in one family's yard caught the dog at large.

"When I came out first, it still had one of our chickens in its mouth," Trip Kiss said Friday. "I actually chased the dog down in my underwear."

What followed was a spree that police called one of the more extreme cases of its kind that the department has seen, estimating the loss in animals to be about $1,500.

The dog, who was visiting the Tooele neighborhood from Taylorsville, now faces the possibility of euthanization and her owner faces six misdemeanor charges, police said.

Twenty-seven critters in total were killed between two different homes, including two rabbits, a goose, a turkey, five chickens and two ducks, and more are missing. Many of the animals were trained and used for charity events, Kiss said.

The animals' remains have been found as far away as two blocks away in each direction.

However, "I'm grateful that we didn't lose everything," the animal owner explained.

He said he chased the husky "for hours," but she would return to the yard from different directions.

Another family down the street lost all but one of their 16 chickens. That family is now rebuilding a chicken coop to make it stronger in the event of future attacks.

And the Kiss family is putting up a fence. But Trip Kiss says he feels compassion for the dog and does not want her to be put down.

"I have no ill will toward the dog. There's no hard feelings," he said.

A hearing next week will decide whether the husky is dangerous and should be put down, police said.