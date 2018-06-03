Utah baseball coach Bill Kinneberg knew what is likely to happen this coming week the first time he laid eyes on DaShawn Keirsey Jr. in 2015.

The occasion was Keirsey playing with the Marshalls, a club team that regularly showcases some of the best baseball talent coming out of the prep ranks in the Intermountain West.

"I remember him running faster than anyone we've ever had, and you add that to his 6-foot-2 frame — yeah, it was evident right away," Kinneberg said. "But then you get to work with him more and it became even more apparent he could become the player he is today."

Keirsey's current situation has him listed as the No. 82 draft prospect for the 2018 MLB draft by baseballamerica.com, which takes place from June 4-6 and spans 40 total rounds. Keirsey isn't likely to be drafted the first day, but won't likely have to wait long thereafter to hear his name called, according to Kinneberg.

"I think he's going to be very happy on Tuesday," Kinneberg said. "I think the draft is going to be kind to him and I don't think there's any way he slips past the third round. He could go early in the second round or even as one of the supplemental picks in the first round. We'll have to see, but I suspect he'll be very happy."

What Keirsey represents to MLB teams is a very athletic outfielder who hit .386 this past year while showing necessary improvements in every area of his game since joining Utah just prior to the 2016 season. He came to Utah after prepping at Helix High School in San Diego.

Kinneberg said other Utah players could be picked up in the later rounds, yet opted not to provide names. As for Keirsey, he represents strides made within the program, to where Utah is putting more and more players into the professional leagues.

"Having guys go is an indicator of how good you've been and how good you've become," Kinneberg said. "It's tough losing juniors, like Keirsey, but having guys go early is a good indication that we're able to develop top players here at Utah."

Hale leads BYU prospects

Although the Cougars have no players listed within baseballamerica's top 500 draft prospects, BYU coach Mike Littlewood believes at least one player will get drafted off his team.

"Brock Hale is the one given guy I think will get drafted," Littlewood said. "He absolutely has the best chance of anyone on our team. Some others may go late, but Brock is clearly our best candidate."

BYU Photo Brock Hale watches his towering sixth home run of the season land beyond the left field fence on Saturday. BYU lost 9-4 to LMU for a Lions' three-game sweep.

Hale is a 6-foot outfielder from Mesa, Arizona, who hit .368 this past season while swiping 14 stolen bases.

"He's just a real solid player," Littlewood said. "He does everything well and has all the tools. He's sneaky quick and he hits for average and power. I don't know if he'll be a high pick, but I'd be surprised if a team didn't pick him up."

Other draft prospects from BYU mentioned by Littlewood are David Clawson and Daniel Schneemann.

"We always hope to get guys drafted. It's a really important thing for us and for any program," Littlewood said. "It's a feather in the cap of the program that you're developing players, and we're proud of the fact that we have eight or nine guys playing well in minor league ball right now."

High school

No local high school player was listed among baseballamerica.com's top 500 draft prospects in what appears to be another thin year for local prep draft prospects.

That's not to suggest no local high school player will be drafted, as scouts have been out to see at least some notable players, namely Kyler Bush, a left-handed pitcher from Fremont. But no player approaches the prospects of Lone Peak's Seth Corry, who was drafted in the third round of last year's draft or Pleasant Grove's Payton Henry, who was drafted in the sixth round in the 2016 draft.