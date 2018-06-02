SALT LAKE CITY — The weather was sunny and warm with little wind, but conditions were tough Saturday at Bonneville Golf Course, where no golfers could shoot better than 3-under-par 69 at the annual Richard C. Kramer Salt Lake City Amateur golf tournament.

Four golfers share the first-round lead with 69s — University of Utah golfers Mitchell Schow and Kyler Dunkle, 15-year-old Skyline High golfer Tyson Shelley, and Valley View golfer David Jennings.

Playing in the last two groups of the day, Schow and Dunkle had chances to take the outright lead, but Schow bogeyed No. 17 and Dunkle bogeyed No. 18. Jennings’s round was highlighted by an eagle-3 at No. 16. Shelley had seven birdies on the day, but also had four bogeys.

Three golfers are one shot back at 70, including former State Amateur champion Dan Horner, 16-year-old East High golfer Jackson Holman and former Dixie State golfer Kenny You. Reigning State Amateur champion Kelton Hirsch and Ryan Brimley are another shot back at 71. Matthew Chavis is the only golfer at even-par 72.

Flight leaders are Aaron Robbs in A Flight and Abe Connor in B Flight, both with 72s.

The final 18 holes of the City Am will be played Sunday with the leading groups teeing off between 2 and 2:30 p.m.