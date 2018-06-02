BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kelsey Chugg did much better in her second round of the U.S. Women’s Open, but it wasn’t good enough for her to make the cut and play the final two rounds.

Chugg finished up her weather-delayed second round on Saturday morning at Shoal Creek Country Club and finished with a 4-over-par 76, which left her at 159, 10 strokes off the cut line of 149. The four-time State Amateur champion had played just five holes Friday gone 2-over par and played her final 13 holes in 3-over.

For Chugg it was an eye-opening experience since she has toyed with the idea of turning professional and pursuing a career on the LPGA Tour.

“It’s tough lifestyle,” she said. “You think it would be fun traveling and playing golf and it sounds like a good time. But the players, it wears on them, and you forget it’s their job. I’m paying attention to that kind of stuff because if I would decide to turn pro, that’s something I need to think about.

“So it’s been good for me to learn that as well,” she added. “Playing on tour is a different level, an extreme amount of traveling and it would make golf a job and I don’t know if that is a way for me or not. But it’s something I still toy with in the back of my mind for sure.”