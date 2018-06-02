SANDY — Real Salt Lake struggled in the first half of play but found their stride in the second half to take the match 2-0 against the Seattle Sounders Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium. This was RSL's third victory a row and sixth straight win at home, defeating the Seattle Sounders twice and the Houston Dynamo once in just eight days of play.

"When you have three performances like this, you go back and look at the tape and say, 'This is what you're capable of,'" said RSL head coach Mike Petke. "The work rate, the positioning, the understanding. … That's the standard."

During the first half of play, RSL failed to put points on the board. The team had chances to score a goal but remained unsuccessful in finding the net. Petke said the team looked sloppy in the backfield and failed to convert chances to score. During halftime, the conversation revolved around finding a way to get points on the board.

In the 56th minute of play, the momentum of the game changed when RSL forward Corey Baird finished defender Danilo Acosta’s rebounded shot by heading the ball straight into the net, putting RSL up 1-0. It was the fourth goal of the season from Baird, making him the leading scorer for RSL.

"I think it gives me a lot of confidence," Baird said of being the team's leading scorer. "I'm looking to keep building off that every game."

The Seattle Sounders remained scoreless throughout the entire duration of the match, failing to register a shot. In RSL’s last match against the Sounders in Seattle, RSL came away with the win on a lone goal from midfielder Sebastian Saucedo with an assist from Acosta to snap a 10-game road winless streak.

Acosta, who hasn't consistently been awarded a starting spot on the team, earned his spot tonight. He has kept the momentum going for RSL with pulling together a rebounded shot and another assist to clinch RSL's victory against the Sounders on May 26.

"That's my goal this year so far is to try and go forward as much as possible," Acosta said. "Tonight is one of the best games I played as far as me going forward."

"He was a man tonight and battled consistently," Petke said of Acosta's performance. "He had confidence with the ball at his feet."

To end an exciting half of play, RSL was able to clinch another goal in the final minutes of regulation. RSL forward Luis Silva, who subbed in for Baird at the end of the 73rd minute, scored a wide open goal to end the match 2-0. The Sounders paid the price of leaving goalie Stefan Frei out of the net. With the loss, the Sounders are ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a 2-2-7 record.

Starting forward Joao Plata went down in the 39th minute of play due to a non-contact injury, according to RSL's head coach Mike Petke. Petke mentioned that Plata could have a rib injury, but further medical examination needed to be conducted.

With the win, Real Salt Lake now holds a 7-1-6 record and ranks third in the Western Conference. The team's next match will be June 9 against the LA Galaxy at Stubhub Center. RSL will also play in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium.