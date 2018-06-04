Low-barrier shelters work well when they use best practices with deliberate rules, followed and enforced for the safety of all. It was hard to sit and listen as the state auditors presented their limited review of three facilities operated by The Road Home. The setting was standing room only, made up of Road Home staff and board members, press, advocates and other providers. Many of these people I have known for a long time, and it hurt to see tears in the eyes of staff and the dismissal or disbelief of those who listened as the information was presented across the room. The work at The Road Home is extremely challenging, and the staff there work ardently with compassion on the front lines every day.

State and local officials ignored the homeless population needs for years until the situation on Rio Grande became unruly. Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams took a proactive role by forming the Collective Impact Committee, composed of many stakeholders in the community, in an effort to understand how to have the greatest impact so this population can be successful off the streets. Serving the homeless with care includes a safe place where the most vulnerable among us can access shelter and services, free from drug use and other criminal activity.

Collective Impact got the attention of the state Legislature, and all agreed a scattered-site model is the most effective way to deliver homeless services in a safe and meaningful way for single women, single men and families. However, this model will not be successful if we do not address the need for housing people can afford.

The Wasatch Front is 47,000 units short for families making $24,250 per year, and 86 percent of these families are cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30 percent of their income to housing. Sixty-eight percent are severely cost-burdened and pay more than 50 percent of their income to housing. This is not sustainable for many families, and once at the shelter for help, they may find it nearly impossible to leave.

It is extremely difficult to lessen or prevent homelessness with the current one-size-fits-all model. It is imperative we move away from this structure and focus on developing a system that works for our community members. Access to affordable housing increases stability for vulnerable households, helps avert homelessness and assists struggling families back into homes. Investment in affordable housing is a proven catalyst for economic growth, job creation and development. Stable and dependable housing has been linked to prevention of long-term health problems, promotes productive lives and discourages intergenerational poverty. It drives stronger student outcomes, job security and income improvement.

It is essential that the community come together and work to make sure we develop sound policies and procedures to maintain safety and security at the new resource centers. These are fundamental to maintaining an environment conducive to service delivery and healing. In addition, if we do not find a way to put affordable housing on the ground throughout the state, we are setting ourselves up to fail.