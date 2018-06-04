Capitol Reef became a national park in 1971. Torrey and other local economies have since benefited from millions of annual park visitors. Utah’s outdoor industries draw nearly $6 billion each year. And in a few days, two land parcels within 10 miles of Capitol Reef will be sold out to oil and gas companies, endangering wilderness and attractions with little benefit to Utahns in return.

Since appointed Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke has shown us two faces: friend to fossil fuel interests and cowboy conservationist. Zinke and industry cronies don’t know the true value of Utah's wild lands — exempting much of the land in Zinke’s home state of Montana and exploiting the many other states he’s toured on taxpayer dollars. It would be unwise to abide by this double standard: Our public paying for private profit.

Leases near national parks are irresponsible. Pad construction requires destructive heavy equipment that fragments native ecosystems. Light, noise and air pollution harms humans and already threatened and endangered animals. Inevitable spills have downstream effects on the land and water sources. In a divisive era, we must unite to protect public lands and their integrity from this bad deal that affects all Utahns.

Naresh Kumar

Salt Lake City