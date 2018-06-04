Following the end of World War II, misfortune separated Korea at the 38th parallel. Soviet Russia occupied the north, and the United States occupied the south. In 1948, a United Nations commission supervised elections in South Korea; Kim Il Sung became prime minister of the Communist Party in North Korea, and Soviet troops left North Korea by the end of 1948. United States troops left South Korea by mid-1949.

One year after American troops left South Korea, North Korea invaded South Korea. United States forces assisted South Korea in their defense, along with other countries of the United Nations. The armistice left North Korea still the aggressor.

This should be stressed in "talks" that are anticipated. I am personally grateful for my 1952-53 military experience in Korea. The time I experienced in Korea and the Korean friends I have made at home have brought love and respect for these people. I hope for a positive end to the "armistice" and bring peace in Korea.

Permit families divided between north and south to reunite. Help North Korean people experience life as it can be, as it should be. Let's overcome the sinful decision of 1945 to divide Korea, that Korea may again be a "Land of the morning calm."

Rulon Teerlink

Millcreek