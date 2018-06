For the record, "liberal" and "conservative" are not factual. They are merely words. Trying to encapsulate everything a person believes using a single term is ridiculously oversimplified.

Some people try to make everything about identity politics. At the end of the day, we are all human. I encourage anyone who reads this to stop provoking those on "the other side" of the fence. We don't need any more division and turmoil.

Charles Bovaird

Boston, Massachusetts