Our youngest child, Sean, walked across the stage in his graduation robe. Earlier in the day, he had been inducted into the Order of the Engineer and into Phi Beta Kappa, the honors society. Now, as he prepared to throw his mortarboard skyward, a thought crossed my mind: I might possibly be the worst parent in the world.

When he was younger, I’d been pretty good at the parenting thing. Hour after hour, year after year, we’d read to him — “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Johnny Tremain,” one Harry Potter book after another. Then one night we came home to find him gluing together a 32-sided sphere of interlocking pentagons and triangles. We asked him what he was making. “An icosidodecahedron,” Sean explained. “It’s an Archimedean solid.”

“That’s so interesting,” my wife, Deirdre, said. “Is this for school?”

He just looked at her, perplexed. “School?” he said, as if the idea that you’d make an icosidodecahedron for any reason other than your own pleasure was unthinkable.

We’d been good parents, we hoped, and if we had fallen short on occasion — as most surely we had — we were still consoled that both of our children were, at the very least, imaginative and loving souls.

But now, he was — or was about to be — a college graduate. And what was already clear to us, from our experience not only with him but also with his 24-year-old sister, was that being the parents of 20-somethings was unknown territory. As a family, our flagship had sailed into the part of the ancient map marked “Here Be Dragons. Terra Incognito.”

Back in the day, there had been books and doctors and experts to guide us, from “Dr. Spock’s Baby Book” to “How to Beat the SAT.” But what does it mean to be the parents of adults? What is our job now? Are we still responsible for them? Do we continue — as in years past — to try to stand between our children and the harshness of the world? Or do we let the world do its worst, in the hope that experiencing inevitable failure and heartache will teach them what it truly means to be an adult?

“I’ll tell you what your job is now,” one friend said. “You keep your mouth shut, and you write checks.”

Another friend — my hairdresser, Shannon, in fact — couldn’t have disagreed more strongly. “Don’t give them a dime once they’ve graduated, Jenny!” she said. “If you love them, you let them fend for themselves. You let them fail. You let them be hungry.”

This question of how to parent adults is about a whole lot more than money. Shall I offer my opinion about their various choices? Or as my friend suggested, do I keep my mouth shut — until the highly unlikely moment that my son or daughter specifically requests my august counsel?

That my own parents had once struggled with these same questions provided little solace. In the fall of 1980, after I graduated from Wesleyan, I moved to New York City with the clever idea that this was how I would become a writer. My parents believed in me, but they certainly weren’t going to subsidize what they considered my folly. A few months later I was living in a roach-infested apartment with a roommate. I worked part time in a bookstore. I was trying to write a novel about a wizard who owned an enchanted waffle iron.

I didn’t own a winter coat. As the snow fell, I wrote my parents and asked them for money to buy one.

A week later, my mother sent me a check for $10, along with a drawing: a faint outline of a coat, with the sleeves drawn in solid. “This will be enough for the sleeves,” she wrote.

Her message was clear: If I was going to live a life in which I could not even afford to buy a winter coat, there was no one to blame but myself. She and my father would help out with the sleeves. But as for the coat itself, as was the case for so much else, I was on my own.

“You see?” Shannon said. “Your parents taught you to rely on yourself.”

They did teach me that. But all these years later, I am still not sure I have the heart to pass this lesson on to my own children, in a world that has grown even colder.

Last May, my daughter Zai visited me in the city over Mother’s Day weekend. She’s a young actor in Washington, and her life is far from easy. We rented a rowboat in Central Park and floated around the lagoon as the sun streamed down.

Since she moved to Washington, I hardly ever see her — maybe four or five times a year. As we drifted together, I felt — and resisted — the urge to tell her how to live her life, to fill her ears with unsought counsel. Instead, I just sat there, watching the sunlight on her hair, my heart so full.

After a while, she looked at her watch. “So how much longer do you want to keep doing this?” Zai asked.

“Forever,” I said, as my throat closed up. But I knew our time grew short.