Consider life's garden of trade-offs. We practice musical instruments with the vision of beautiful music, endure orthodontic braces pain for better appearance and health, nurture fruit trees with the promise of preserves in winter. We pursue education, preserve forests, regulate air quality.

Early lessons teach cause and effect. So as adults we open 401Ks and IRAs, purchase life insurance, invest for the future. We trust that actions will translate into results. We make a plan and cross fingers that decisions of others won't wreck it.

Unfortunately, such a plan-wrecker is being considered by Lehi city designers and elected officials. With Mountainland Association of Governments oversight and UDOT funding, Lehi is pursuing an extension of Clubhouse Drive/SR92 westward to cut through a nationally known championship golf course.

The plan is spun as one of few tenable traffic-alleviating solutions to the burgeoning growth in northwest Lehi. Cooperation by Thanksgiving Point owners camouflages deadly impacts to the golf course and its surroundings. But invested homeowners along the course perimeter easily calculate the cascading effects. First, the driving range is replaced by commercial and religious buildings. Now, a bisecting roadway is proposed. Next, the impacted golf course will be deemed nonviable. Soon, re-zoning will be requested. Later, open space, habitat and greenbelt may disappear. Say goodbye to well-made plans.

Find a better route. This road is not an acceptable trade-off. Retain the area vision that prompted Karen Ashton to plant her garden. As a songwriter penned: "Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone."

Jodi Warner

Lehi