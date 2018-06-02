SALT LAKE CITY — A 6-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after falling 15 feet from a second-story window at his home, and his parents are warning others about the potential danger.

“It’s just hard to see your baby like that, you know. There’s nothing you can do, just hope,” said the child's mother, Holli Ohngren. “It’s the worst thing any mom or parent could ever go through. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”

Ohngren said she and her husband, Steve, had told their son Nicholas to get dressed for his sister’s birthday party Sunday afternoon. But Nicholas hadn’t come back from his room.

They eventually found him outside their Idaho Falls-area house, below the boy’s open window.

“He was arching his back and his eyes were rolled up into the back of his head and he was just having lots of seizures,” Ohngren recalled. “I think what he was doing is he had put his hands on either side of the window, and was going to jump from the window to the bed, but he put his foot up on the screen, which kicked it out and he fell backward.”

Steve Ohngren said Nicholas suffered significant trauma to his brain and the vertebrae in his neck, but he said doctors at Primary Children’s Hospital now expect the boy to make a full recovery.

“He is a little miracle,” his mother said.

The family is in the process of raising money for medical expenses through a GoFundMe account: gofundme.com/5lpph54.

Two other children have fallen out of a window in Utah in the past month.

Earlier this month, a 3-year-old girl in Spanish Fork was critically injured in a fall out of a second-story window and a 2-year-old boy in North Ogden was injured when he fell out of a window.

Safety options

The Ohngren family said they plan to take precautions to prevent any possible future accidents around windows. They noted it is possible to buy inexpensive clamps for window sills that prevent windows from opening more than a couple of inches.

At Homestar Windows & Doors in Sandy, owner David Orgill said some windows come with a built-in feature that also can stop them from opening fully.

In addition to clamps, he also said laying some PVC pipe down can also prevent a window from opening too far, but that option is less ideal since a child can easily remove the pipe.

Orgill also had a close call once with his child and a window.

“We had a child that almost fell out of a second-story window at 4 years old,” Orgill said. “They were goofing off, kind of got wound up, he was banging on the window and actually broke the window and almost went through, but he got hurt — he got cut pretty bad.”

Primary Children’s Hospital offers several safety tips on its website:

• Keep windows closed and locked when children are around. If you do open a window for ventilation, open ones that are out of the reach of children.

• Never depend on screens to keep children from falling out of windows. Screens are not designed to prevent falls.

• Keep furniture, or anything a child can climb, away from windows.

• Set and enforce rules about keeping children’s play away from windows.

• Most window falls occur when children are left alone. There is no substitute for supervision.