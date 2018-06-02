PROVO — The woman who died in a fire in a home authorities said should not have been occupied was identified Saturday as Donna Clegg, 47.

The cause of the early Friday morning fire at 1455 S. State that also killed two dogs continues to be under investigation.

Clegg was trapped in a bedroom and a man was treated for smoke inhalation after trying and failing to reach her through the flames, fire officials said Friday. She had health issues that may have kept her from being able to get out of the building.

The home, considered a total loss, was a former video rental store that had been converted into apartments, fire officials said. They said power to the building had been disconnected Tuesday, and it had limited exits and no working smoke alarms.

Damage was estimated at $200,000.

— Lisa Riley Roche