SALT LAKE CITY — The question came from a member of the audience in Park City to therapist Jenny Howe, whose exploration of anxiety and its related disorders was shared in an hour-long documentary that captivated those viewing it only minutes before.

"Is Park City different?"

The question spoke to the affluence of the area and the subsequent pressures to succeed facing youth who live here. The answer was no. There are factors at play in Park City that exist in every community.

A day later the questions were coming from an audience of nearly 300 in Herriman, where the inquiries following the film had a similar ring and proved the point.

"Why here and what can we do about it?"

The message to those in Herriman and in Park City is this: You are not alone.

Two weeks ago in this column I wrote about the crippling cost of anxiety and announced a Deseret News initiative to bring in-depth reporting, expert commentary, resources and solutions to the problem. The statistics surrounding anxiety are sobering. Up to 80 percent of teens with diagnosable anxiety disorders never receive help.

But learning the statistics is nothing like hearing about it first-hand from those facing it and those trying to help others. Last week's two showings of the film "Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety" and the conversations with the hundreds who turned out in Park City and Herriman was emotion-filled and at times heartbreaking.

Filmmaker Karin Gornick was joined by Howe on stage, two in a panel of three, moderated by Deseret News Opinion Editor Boyd Matheson as we came into these communities to listen, learn and help.

There was a family of five who came out together, each facing some measure of anxiety.

Mothers came in support of their daughters and listened to story after story about teen angst and how to overcome it.

One couple stood and said they were there because their 36-year-old son was struggling with anxiety. Is there something they can do to help him?

Gornick, who makes her home in the San Francisco Bay Area, originally sought out the services of Howe to help her own son who was dealing with anxiety. With her help he received the tools he needed to understand and cope with the crippling problem and Gornick learned how her interactions with her son at times also played a significant role.

Gornick's talent and Howe's expertise birthed an important partnership in spreading the word about anxiety in teens and its fallout. That placed them on stages this past week in two communities that have been rocked by teen angst and suicide. The Deseret News will help them reach more people in more communities.

Dozens of pleading questions and comments were submitted, and as time ran short, we promised to study them in our coverage and have experts answer every one of them directly. The first batch appears here and will be an ongoing reference in the coming weeks and months at deseretnews.com/anxiety.

Here's a sampling of what you'll find, answered by Howe, who is a clinical therapist practicing in Kaysville when she's not on the road spreading the word.

Question: Should someone with anxiety be forced to go to church or Scouts?

Answer: "I think understanding and specifying the fears or concerns surrounding why the person doesn't want to attend those activities is a necessary conversation. Being mindful of projecting our own anxiety about our loved one not attending those activities is also a necessary conversation within ourselves. If we are worried about how the non-attendance at those activities is being perceived in the community, we may need to take a step back and address the issue when we've acknowledged our own anxiety."

Question: How can you find your core fears, because sometimes I feel it may be so subconscious, then how do you treat it?

Answer: "Core fear identification is a component of cognitive behavioral therapy. It is identified by specifying fears and recognizing a pattern of associated thought connected to those fears. For example, someone may say, "I don't like dating, so I don't," when really, the issue is related to anxiety surrounding social conversation, awkward interaction and a core fear of feeling rejected. A core fear becomes apparent through reflective patterns of avoidance. Treatment of the core fear usually centers around shame."

The benefit to me as editor of the Deseret News in attending these events this past week was understanding the power of empathy in dealing with those suffering with life-inhibiting anxiety. We all experience some anxiety. As Howe notes, three keys help us identify its severity and how to cope with and overcome it: What is the intensity of the anxiety, the duration, and the frequency.

Looking at those three things will help identify what to do next.