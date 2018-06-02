atPISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP N.J. — Utah Royals FC picked up its first road victory, thanks, in part, to an own goal.

Sky Blue FC's Mandy Freeman was battling Katie Stengel while defending a Gunny Jonsdottir cross when the ball deflected from her foot into her own goal in the 85th minute.

URFC held on from there to win 2-1 at Yurcak Field and hand Sky Blue its sixth straight NWSL loss.

The Royals started the game with a dream start. Some clever midfield passing led to Jonsdottir getting free on the left side. Her cross found a sliding Diana Matheson in the third minute.

"That was a great ball from Gunny," Matheson said at halftime. She leads the team with two scores on the season, while six other Royals have one goal apiece.

The goal was similar to the Royals' first goal of the season in Orlando, only then it was Matheson serving up Jonsdottir. Both were in third minute of the match, but Matheson's was 15 seconds faster, according to Real Salt Lake broadcasting and communications vice president Trey Fitz-Gerald.

Sky Blue equalized when Shea Groom's one-touch shot went past Royals goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart in the 10th minute. It was the struggling New Jersey club's first first-half goal of the season.

Utah had more possession but was outshot 9-7 in the game. Barnhart, who was URFC's captain on Saturday, picked up the victory in her first start of the season.

Defender and usual captain Becky Sauerbrunn, striker Amy Rodriguez and goalkeeper Abby Smith all missed the game because they were training with the U.S. Women's National Team.

The league will now take some time off for a FIFA international break. Play resumes in two weeks when the Royals travel to NWSL leaders North Carolina Courage on June 16.