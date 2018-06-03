Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives.

The Utah Jazz shattered records, albeit dubious ones in a 96-54 embarrassment in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to give the Chicago Bulls a 2-1 series lead. The margin of victory was the highest in the Finals.

Not only did the Jazz score the fewest points ever in the Finals, breaking a 43-year-old mark when Syracuse lost to Fort Wayne 74-71 in 1955, but it was at the time the fewest points in an NBA game.

The Bulls held the Jazz to 30 percent shooting and forced 26 turnovers — a Jazz franchise high in the playoffs.

