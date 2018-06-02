Brian Shin, Ian Park, Joel Min and Kai Jo have some fun paddling during the 13th annual Utah Lake Festival at the Utah Lake State Park Marina in Provo on Saturday. The festival celebrated the marina's re-opening after months of dredging to make it better for boating and other activities, including paddleboarding and fishing. Participants got a chance to see for themselves the improvements to the marina and learn about the lake's unique ecosystem, as well as boat and water safety.