SALT LAKE CITY — Computer equipment has been stolen containing limited personal information from just over 600 patients at the John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah, according to a news release from the center Saturday.

The stolen laptop computer and external storage device had retinal images, a full or partial name, date of birth, and a medical reference number used to identify records within the University of Utah Health system for 602 infants and five adults.

No social security numbers or any financial information were stored on either device, the release said.

The patients had images taken by specialists from the center during evaluations conducted at University Hospital and Primary Children's Hospital between July 1, 2014, and March 30, 2018.

Those affected, or their parents or guardians, are being contacted by mail and can call 855-349-6456 toll-free between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with questions and to receive information about enrolling in free credit monitoring.

Police are investigating the theft, which occurred April 3 from locked storage at the center, located at 65 Mario Capecchi Drive. The release said the center is enhancing security measures to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

