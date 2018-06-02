SALT LAKE CITY — The search for the University of Utah's next senior vice president of health sciences has been narrowed to three finalists.

• Dr. Derek Angus, chairman of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

• Dr. Michael Lowell Good, dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine.

• John G. Hunter, executive vice president and CEO of the Oregon Health and Science University Health System.

The finalists' names were made public Friday night when they posted on the university's search website.

University of Utah spokesman Chris Nelson said the finalists will undergo closed-door interviews on campus with key stakeholders "in the near future."

The new senior vice president of health sciences will succeed Dr. Vivian Lee, who resigned from the administrative position more than a year ago. Lee was at the center of a heated controversy over the firing by email and swift reinstatement of Huntsman Cancer Institute CEO Mary Beckerle in April 2017.

Shortly afterward, Lee stepped down from her administrative positions and U. President Dave Pershing announced he would move up the date of his planned retirement.

The position also encompasses the roles of CEO for University of Utah Health and dean of the School of Medicine.

Dr. Lorris Betz has served as interim senior vice president of health sciences and the other roles while the search for Lee's successor was conducted. He served in the three positions from 1999 to 2011.

Here's a more information about the three finalists:

Angus earned bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery degrees from the University of Glasgow School of Medicine, followed by internships and residencies in internal medicine and surgery at its teaching hospitals.

He later earned a master's of public health from the University of Pittsburgh, where he leads its critical care department and is physician director of its intensive care unit service center.

Good, whose medical speciality is anesthesiology, earned his bachelor and medical degrees from the University of Michigan. He performed his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Florida College of Medicine followed by a fellowship there.

In addition to serving as dean of the University of Florida's College of Medicine, he is a distinguished professor in the Department of Anesthesiology.

Hunter, whose medical speciality is surgery, earned his bachelor degree at Harvard College. He received his medical degree from University of Pennsylvania and performed his resident training in general surgery at the University of Utah.

He later became chief of surgical endoscopy at the U. and then held a similar position at Emory University School of Medicine, where he later became vice chairman of surgery. In 2001, he relocated to Oregon, where he has held several positions including chairman of the Department of Surgery and, most recently, executive vice president and CEO of the Oregon Health and Science University.

The announcement and the candidates' curriculum vitae can be found at svphsearch.utah.edu.