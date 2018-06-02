SALT LAKE CITY — All of the hard work from Utah Jazz assistant coach Antonio Lang hasn’t gone unnoticed.

With former Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov recently accepting the lead position for the Phoenix Suns, the team announced Saturday that Lang has been promoted to the front of the bench starting next season.

Snyder has yet to announce the Jazz’s lead assistant as he continues to enjoy the offseason, but Lang is excited to take the next step of his career.

“I’m just happy to be part of a group of special people,” Lang told the Deseret News. “Special coaches, special management, special ownership, special players, and training staff and special fans.”

Lang was one of Snyder’s original hires in 2014 and has developed a reputation for his ability to develop players — particularly big men.

Handout Antonio Lang, Utah Jazz Head Shots Tuesday, July 8, 2014, 2013-14.

Like Snyder, Lang also played for legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski from 1990-94 where he won back-to-back national titles in 1991 and 1992.

He can also relate to players as a former NBA player who was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the 1994 draft. He enjoyed a six-year career with the Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition to the NBA, he spent time overseas, in the American Basketball Association, Continental Basketball Association and International Basketball League.

His previous coaching experience includes a lead role for the Mitsubishi Diamond Dolphins in Japan’s National Basketball League from 2010-14.

“I’m truly blessed,” Lang said. “Hope to continue to improve and help the group.”