TAYLORSVILLE — One man is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash on Bangerter Highway late Friday.

A car was headed north when it rear-ended a truck hauling a tractor at about 6200 South at 11:43 p.m., according to Unified police detective Ken Hansen. The driver of the car, whose name was not released, was killed. Two passengers were in serious condition.

Hansen said the cause of the crash remains unclear. The driver of the car, who either did not see the trailer the truck was hauling or was traveling too fast, had to be cut from the wreckage, he said.

Bangerter Highway was closed for a time following the accident, but was open again by 7 a.m. Saturday.