With 2.6 seconds remaining in overtime and Game 1 of the NBA Finals completely out of reach, Rodney Hood entered the game for Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

James exited the court with 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Hood wasn’t in long enough to log any statistics as the Cavaliers lost to Golden State 124-114 in Oakland, California.

Afterward Hood called his mother, Vicky, who was miles away in Cleveland babysitting his 6-week-old twins, Riley and Rich.

The 2017-18 NBA season has been a roller coaster of highs and lows for Hood family, but the Rodney is doing his best to stay professional in the situation.

“I got into a championship game,” Rodney told Vicky, putting the moment into perspective.

Hood’s role has decreased drastically since being traded to Cleveland in February as part of a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz.

He was posting a career-best 16.8 points, mostly off the bench, for the Jazz in 39 games then his scoring average dipped to 10.8 points with James in the Cavaliers during the latter half. But over the last six postseason games, he has only played a total of three minutes.

His father, Ricky Sr., wife, Richa, and his agent are currently in attendance with him to lift his spirits in Oakland as the Cavaliers prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday.

I knew it was going to be a different role than I had in Utah, playing with the best player. But we've got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. That necessarily wasn't the case in Utah where I was depended on to score a lot. Rodney Hood

Hood will enter restricted free agency this summer but his stock has plummeted with the recent struggles. Still, the fourth-year guard is doing his best to stay positive.

“Just coming here, obviously being in ... I knew it was going to be a different role than I had in Utah, playing with the best player. But we've got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things,” Hood said during Wednesday’s practice. “That necessarily wasn't the case in Utah where I was depended on to score a lot.

“It's been different, you know, playing time has been different,” he added. “The role has been different. It's been fun just to get a chance to learn from these guys and to be on this stage. I really feel like at this point everything that's happened thus far really — I don't want to say it doesn't matter because it all counts towards getting here. But it's like a clean slate, and it's to win it all. I think that's the good thing about everything.”

So much has changed in Hood’s life since the start of training camp in September. Hood entered the year expecting to be the go-to scorer for the Jazz after the departure of Gordon Hayward until rookie guard Donovan Mitchell emerged as a rising star.

David Zalubowski, AP Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood questions an official after he was called for a foul against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Denver.

Then Hood began to grow frustrated with all of the change.

On Jan. 12, he was fined $35,000 for slapping a phone out of a fan’s hand while exiting the court at Capital One Arena against the Washington Wizards. Hood was forced to play through boos from his home fans just a few days later during a 109-94 Jan. 15 loss to the Indiana Pacers despite scoring 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting.

Injuries also contributed to his inconsistency, but he averaged 24.0 points in his final two games as a Jazzman — and put up big numbers in spurts.

Those around him have watched this season unfold with irritation at times, but the mild-mannered Hood is keeping everyone even-keeled through his calm demeanor.

“He’s being a pro about it,” said Randy Bolden, Rodney’s high school coach. “And that’s the biggest thing I’ve stressed to him is being a professional and staying ready when your name is called. That’s the biggest thing we try to preach to him is you never know when your number is going to get called so just be ready, and that’s what you do as a professional.”

The Hood family welcomed their twin babies Riley and Rich to the world on April 18 in the midst of the transition from Salt Lake City to Cleveland only for Hood to be criticized again for refusing to enter Game 4 of the Toronto Raptors conference semifinals series in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s blowout victory.

He didn’t face a suspension or fine, but his teammates laughed off the incident. With so much going on in Hood’s life and the Cavaliers organization, it proved to be the least of their worries as Cleveland is now back in the NBA Finals, but the family has faith that her son will shine in the end.

“This year has just been that kind of year for him and at some point everybody gets into a boiling point where it hits a head and you hope you make the right decision in that moment and sometimes you don’t,” Vicky said.

David Zalubowski, AP Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood catches his breath during game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

“He learned from the thing and he pulls for and is excited for everybody on the team even though he’s not on the floor, he’s still succeeding.”

After his refusal to enter the game, Hood sat down the next morning in Cleveland with his mother, brother, Ricky Jr., agent, Travis King Jr. and his father, Ricky Sr., over a speakerphone to discuss the situation.

In the end, he learned how quickly things like those can blow up in a bigger NBA market such as Cleveland and vowed not to make the same mistake again.

That’s why he eagerly stepped onto the court for Cleveland in garbage time of the NBA Finals during Game 1. He now hopes he can receive a bigger opportunity to help the team. At 25-years-old, the left-handed sharpshooter still has years ahead of him.

“Even though I haven't been playing, just working extremely hard just in case I get an opportunity,” Hood said. “When I get the opportunity, I've got to make the best of it. So I definitely want to make an impact, but we'll see how that goes. Hopefully at this point it's about winning. If I score two points or play two minutes, it's about winning.”