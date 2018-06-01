BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — At least Kelsey Chugg gets to play on Saturday at the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club.

Not because of her fine play, but because the second round was suspended for nearly four hours Friday afternoon as Chugg was playing just her second hole of the day because of dangerous weather.

Play was shut down at 1:27 p.m. MT, less than a half hour after Chugg teed off. She bogeyed the first hole then waited until 5:15 p.m. MT for play to resume. She was only able to get in four more holes before play was suspended for the day and stood at 2-over and 13-over for the tournament. Golfers will resume play at 5:45 a.m. MT.

The projected cut was 3-over-par 147, meaning Chugg would have had to shoot a 64 in her second round to play the rest of the weekend.