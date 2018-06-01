SALT LAKE CITY — Doug Wright was a 20-year-old rock 'n' roll DJ with long hair and an oversized mustache who wore tank tops when he first realized the power radio could have over politics.

It was interviewing then-Gov. Cal Rampton at a 1972 rally to register newly eligible young voters aged 18 to 20, sponsored by the radio station Wright was working for, KCPX, known at the time as the "Rock of Salt Lake."

The three-term Democratic governor had shown up after being invited "just on a lark" to the event that featured rock bands, Wright recalled Friday, shortly before hosting the last installment of "The Doug Wright Show," after 40 years at KSL Newsradio.

"I just wonder what in the world must Cal Rampton have been thinking. But he was there," Wright said. "I just remember being impressed how much power the media could have and how much motivational ability we had to get young people voting."

Still, it would be another six years before Wright made the difficult decision to give up spinning records and join KSL — "just this awesome, iconic, holy smokes, big-kid station" considered the "respected big dog" of news, he recalled.

By 1985, Wright had his own midday show after years of filling in for other on-air personalities and serving as production director, as the station was shifting to an all-talk format.

"At first, we were just scrambling for interviews," Wright said, ending up with "some pretty strange things," such as members of The Flat Earth Society and a doctor who would only talk about goiters.

The show's focus on politics evolved as elected officials — and those who hoped to be — grew comfortable with Wright. His secret, he said, wasn't "softball" questions but being able to put his guests at ease.

Politicians can feel like the press "is just going for the jugular right out of the chute, that they are just there to look for the little angle, or the misspeak that they might do and they're just going to get pounced on," he said.

Making them feel heard instead, Wright said, is something he learned from his grandfather, a man who "believed everybody ought get a fair shake. I think in our business, it's easy for us to build up preconceived notions and prejudices."

Wright told the story of how former Utah Attorney General Paul Van Dam would be so relaxed on the air that he once confessed during a break his staff worried about his appearances because he always ended up saying more than he should.

That comfort level expressed by Democrats like Van Dam, as well as Wright's fellow Republicans, led to his show becoming the go-to for politicians looking to make a big announcement.

"If you wanted a broad audience and more than a 20-second soundbite, Doug Wright was the place to go," said former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who resigned from Congress last year. "If it was on Doug Wright, it was important."

Chaffetz, now a Fox News contributor, first discussed not only his surprise decision not to seek re-election on Wright's show, but later that he would leave office in the middle of his term.

Wright "commanded a wide array of listeners because he was fair and he asked probing questions," Chaffetz said. "He always had his own personal approach to things, but he was always fair and gave you a chance to state your case."

Of course it helped, Chaffetz said, if you arrived at the studio with doughnuts.

"It was widely known you better bring doughnuts if you want to get on the good side of Doug," he said.

That's advice U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney had already taken to heart. Friday, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who faces Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, in the GOP primary later this month swept into the studio with a box of maple bars.

When Wright thanked him off the air, Romney acknowledged he'd just grabbed them on his way into the studio, picking them from the boxes and boxes of doughnuts in the newsroom to mark the end of the show.

"They were down the hall," Romney said laughing. "Trust a politician to find someone else's (doughnuts) and take credit for it."

He took a more serious tone during a discussion with Wright about leadership.

"One of the great lessons of my life is to see the impact of one person," Romney said. "In my view, more important than the policies the prior presidents may have promoted is their character."

Wright embodies the type of character traits that are valued, Romney said.

"I don't want to just sort of buff you up here today, but clearly your voice over these 40 years is a voice of thoughtfulness, of compassion, of dignity, of civility and that has an impact on the entire population," he said. "We're going to miss you."

Gov. Gary Herbert wasn't able to appear on Wright's final show, but he sent along a gift bag with framed pictures taken during a recent show that was broadcast from a conference room in his Capitol office.

"Doug's daily conversations with newsmakers have been so important to civil discourse in Utah," Herbert said in a statement. "Doug always worked to provide a balanced perspective and frank honest discussion. I will miss our conversations."

Wright has Democratic fans, too, including Scott Howell, a former minority leader in the state Senate and now co-chairman of the Utah Debate Commission that sponsors debates among candidates for state and federal offices.

"Doug Wright is the epitome of quality, dedicated and willing to listen to all points of view broadcasters," Howell said. "I can trust Doug. And yes, I know that he is a Republican, but it just goes to show how this Democrat and Doug always put people before politics."

Howell said Wright used his Senate minority leader office to broadcast his show live from the Capitol in 1995, "a historic moment that brought the 'behind the scenes' workings of the Legislature to Utah citizens."

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, touted Wright from the floor of the U.S. House recently, calling Friday the "end of an era in Utah broadcasting. For the past 40 years, Utahns have heard Dough Wright inform, uplift and bloviate — that is his word, not mine."

Bishop, whose communications director, Lee Lonsberry, is a former producer of Wright's show, also said that "Doug got exclusives, and he did it through hard work, fairness and being worthy of the trust Utahns placed in him."

The congressman ended his statement, preserved in a document presented to Wright by Lonsberry Friday, with the same sentiment Wright like to express at the end of his shows.

"Tonight when you go home, please make sure you hug the people you love," Wright said again Friday, this time his voice breaking with emotion as the crowd gathered in the studio broke out in applause. The message is a tribute to his late son, who died unexpectedly eight years ago, and who Wright said Friday he still wishes he could embrace once more.

"I remember the day I came back on the air, which was one of the hardest days of my life," Wright recalled after Friday's broadcast. "I can just remember, you always wish you could hug them one more time, and what you would give to be able to hug him one more time. It was totally unplanned, totally spontaneous, and I just said that at the end."

Wright isn't leaving broadcasting. He will continue to broadcast his popular KSL “Movie Show” on Fridays.