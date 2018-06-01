SALT LAKE CITY — LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson and his first counselor, President Dallin H. Oaks, will speak tonight at what is billed in the program as "a First Presidency celebration of the 40th anniversary of the revelation on the priesthood."

Other headliners for the event include singer Alex Boyé and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gladys Knight, who will direct the Be One Choir made up of voices from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Saints Unified Voices and Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir International.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, will welcome an expected 20,000 people at the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City at the start of the program, broadcast live worldwide on lds.org at 7:30 p.m. MDT.

President Oaks will deliver the evening's message and President Nelson will give brief remarks at the conclusion.

The event celebrates the June 1, 1978, revelation that lifted a 136-year restriction on blacks receiving priesthood ordination and temple blessings. It was "a truly monumental day in the history of the church and the world," church leaders said in an April news release about tonight's event.

While the revelation came on June 1, the members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve at the time — all of whom have passed away — first shared the revelation a week later with other General Authorities of the church, then announced it to the world the following day, June 9, 1978.

Tonight's program includes singing and dancing but also highlights stories of Mormons of African descent like Jane Manning James, an early convert who lived with Joseph Smith and his family before settling in Utah, and Elijah Abel, one of at least a handful of African-American converts ordained to the priesthood before the restriction.

Other stories include Nigerian convert Anthony Obinna, who dreamed about the LDS Church before it came to Africa and Joseph William Billy Johnson, who started 10 congregations of unbaptized converts in Ghana before the church arrived in late 1978.