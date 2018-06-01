SALT LAKE CITY — Summertime, when the livin' is easy and the festivals run rampant. From film to food to music to theater — and a handful of unique city festivals and rodeos — the Beehive State has festivals to keep you busy all summer long. Here's a list of nearly 100 festivals to consider adding to your summer calendar.
Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected]
FILM
June 1: Ogden Film Festival, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden
In its second year, the Ogden Film Festival will present professional and amateur films. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 5. Tickets are $10.
Purchase tickets at ogdenfilmfestival.org/.
July 20-22: Damn These Heels - LGBTQ Film Festival, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City
Festival passes and packages range in price from $60-$500. There is a discount for youths ages 14-20.
Purchase tickets at utahfilmcenter.org/dth2018/.
Sept. 8: Silent Film Festival, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful
Silent films play every 45 minutes while pianists perform live accompaniment. Tickets are $5 per movie or $20 for a day pass.
Purchase tickets at bdac.org/silent-film-fest.
MUSIC
June 9: Heart and Soul Music Stroll, 1530 E. 2700 South, Sugar House
More than three dozen musical acts will perform from neighborhood porches and yards near the Imperial Park in Sugar House. The event is free, but tickets to enter a drawing for prizes can be purchased.
For more information, visit heartsoul.org/news/172-heart-soul-music-stroll-2018 or call 801-467-5499.
June 9 - Oct. 27: Canyon Jams, Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. US Highway 89, Logan
Held outside the Stokes Nature Center, this concert series features folk, blues and Americana music. General admission is $10, $8 for students and seniors. Season passes are $70. Children 12 and younger are free.
Purchase tickets at logannature.org/canyon-jams or by calling 435-755-5017.
June 16: Utah Blues Festival, Gallivan Center, 239 Main, Salt Lake City
This festival showcases local and national blues artists and includes music workshops. General admission is $42.
Purchase tickets at utahbluesfest.org.
June 23: Utah Uke Festival, Heritage Park, 10400 Alpine Hwy., Highland
Various ukulele workshops are held throughout the day, and the evening caps off with a concert. The event is free, but some workshops may require a fee.
For more information, visit utahukefest.org.
July 3-Sept. 2: St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Music Festival, Quinn’s Junction Sports Complex, 600 Gillmor Way, Park City
Kicking off July 3 with the Los Lonely Boys and ending Sept. 2 with music out of Nashville, the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series has a diverse linup this summer. View the full lineup at bigstarsbrightnightsconcerts.org.
Purchase tickets at bigstarsbrightnightsconcerts.org or from the Eccles Center Box Office, 435-655-3114.
June 30-July 11: Deer Valley Music Festival, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, S#501, Park City
Hear the musical range of the Utah Symphony with concerts featuring everything from Disney music to Mozart. Choosing four or more concerts will result in a 20 percent discount on tickets.
Purchase tickets at deervalleymusicfestival.org or 435-649-1000.
Aug. 16 - Sept. 13: Twilight Concert Series, Gallivan Center, 239 Main, Salt Lake City
Tickets to all shows are $10 in advance. The lineup is not yet announced for this season.
Purchase tickets at twilightconcerts.com.
Aug. 17-18: Das Energi Festival, The Great Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, Magna
This dance event features some of the major DJs in today’s music scene — including Kaskade and deadmau5. Tickets for individual days cost $75. A two-day pass can be purchased for $140.
Purchase tickets at dasenergifestival.com.
Aug. 27 - Sept. 13: Moab Music Festival, Moab
This concert series takes place at various outdoor red rock venues in Moab. Ticket prices range from free to $2,500 — the latter, heftier price including a musical rafting trip — dependent on the event.
Purchase tickets at moabmusicfest.org.
THEATER
June 2 - Sept. 3: Murray Arts in the Park, Murray Park Amphitheater, 495 E. 5300 South, Salt Lake City
This summer’s evening performances include a "Hairspray" sing-a-long, "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Into the Woods" and "The Secret Garden." Season tickets are $49 for adults and $29 for children. General admission prices vary, but fall in the $8-$10 range.
Purchase tickets at murray.utah.gov/1659/Tickets.
June 15-30: Creekside Theatre Fest, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills
This festival features three shows: "The Giver," "Much Ado About Nothing" and "The Frog Prince." Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for children and seniors. Season passes are $38 for adults, $25 for children and seniors. Festival ticket holders can also enjoy a pre-show barbecue.
Purchase tickets at creeksidetheatrefest.org.
June 23 - Aug. 4: Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre, Ellen Eccles Theater, 43 S. Main, Logan
This summer, watch famous operas and musicals such as "The Barber of Seville" and "Into the Woods." Ticket prices range from $16-$79.
Purchase tickets at utahfestival.org or 800-262-0074, ext. 3.
June 28 - Oct. 13: Utah Shakespeare Festival, various locations, Cedar City
One of the best Shakespeare Festivals around, this festival features four of the bard’s most famous plays and several modern ones. Tickets typically range between $20-$75, with discounts available to children and people who buy tickets to six or more shows.
Purchase tickets at bard.org/tickets.
July 27-28: Cache Valley Tunnel Tales, Merlin Olsen Central Park Tunnels, 200 E. Center, Logan
Bring blankets and snacks to the park to enjoy two nights of storytelling. Tickets at the gate are $10, online $8. Groups of six or more receive a discount at the gate and online.
Purchase tickets at cachestorytelling.com or by calling 435-770-8420.
Aug. 2-12: Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City
In its third year, this unique festival dedicates itself to showcasing original art, theater and music. Entry is $5 and tickets for individual shows start at $10, with multipack deals available. All proceeds go toward the featured artists.
Purchase tickets at greatsaltlakefringe.org/tickets.
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
June 2: Utah Lake Festival, Utah Lake State Park, 4400 W. Center, Provo
Live music, food trucks and boat rides — what better way to welcome the summer?
For more information, visit utahlakecommission.org/utah-lake-festival.
June 13-16: Astronomy Festival, Bryce Canyon National Park
Activities include rocket building, launching and a lecture from NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller.
For more information, visit nps.gov/brca/planyourvisit/astrofest.htm?utm_source=UtahDotCom&utm_medium=link.
June 23 and 24: Park City Stand Up Paddleboarding Festival, 1375 S. Deer Valley Drive, Park City
Register to participate in races or just come and enjoy the fun for free! Friday night features live reggae music.
For more information, visit parkcitysup.com.
July 6-7: Lavender Day, Young Living Lavender Farm, 3700 Old Hwy. 91, Mona
Fun runs, food and even jousting, this two-day event promises fun for the whole family, all while being surrounded by the beautiful sight and smell of lavender. General admission is $12 with discounts for seniors and military. Admission for children 3-11 is only $5.
For more information, visit youngliving.com/en_US/company/events/featured-events/lavender-day.
July 7-22: Wildflower Festival, Point Supreme, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Highway 143 East, Brian Head
Volunteers and park rangers lead daily guided walks. Other activities, games and special programs take place Friday-Sunday throughout the festival. Park entrance fees are $6 per person, but children 15 and under get in for free.
For more information, visit nps.gov/cebr/planyourvisit/event-details.htm?event=68A2C9C9-155D-451F-679007F885E5FA1A.
July 14: Sand Castle Building Competition, North Beach, Yuba State Park, 12225 S. Yuba Dam Road, Levan
Park entrance fee is $10. Individual builders pay a $5 registration fee and teams pay a $10 registration fee.
For more information, visit stateparks.utah.gov/parks/yuba/events.
July 21-22 and 28-29: Wasatch Wildflower Festival, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon, Cottonwood Heights
Take an easy 45-minute hike or a more challenging three-hour hike while listening to a trained guide and enjoying Wasatch wildflowers. The event is free, but donations are encouraged.
For more information, visit cottonwoodcanyons.org/wasatch-wildflower-festival.
ARTS
June 2: Chalk it Up, 49 S. Main, Spanish Fork
Enjoy the talents of local chalk artists for free while also exploring different food and business vendors. This year’s theme is “Good Day Sunshine” by the Beatles.
For more information, visit localcheddar.com/chalk.
June 9-10: Ogden Arts Festival, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th Street, Ogden
The Ogden Arts Festival provides fun for the whole family with live music, theater and dance performances throughout the day, and art displays and special kid artivities. Entry is free.
For more information, visit ogdenartsfestival.com.
June 14-16: Logan Summerfest, 50 N. Main, Logan
Entry to this event is free, but there will be food vendors and artists selling their wares. There will also be performing artists and a “creation station” where you can embrace your inner artist.
For more information, visit logansummerfest.com.
June 15-17: Chalk Art Festival, That Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City
This chalk art festival is put on by Utah Foster Care. The event is free, but there are food and vendor booths on the second day. There are also volunteer opportunities.
For more information, visit utahfostercare.org/chalkartfestival.
June 21-24: Utah Arts Festival, Liberty Square and Washington Square, 200 E. 400 South, Salt Lake City
If you go to only one arts festival this summer, make it this one. There is something for everyone: art, theater, dance and food. General admission for adults is $15, kids 12 and under are free. Passes for all four days can also be purchased.
Purchase tickets at uaf.org/tix.
Aug. 3-5: Kimball Arts Festival, Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City
Events and activities include live music, art galleries, artisan tasting and food trucks. There is also a kids art area and a “make it and take it” area where attendees can take part in the creative process for $5. Tickets are not yet available.
For more information, visit parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.
RODEOS
Some rodeos also feature live music and carnivals. If you play your cards right, you could attend a rodeo in Utah every weekend this summer.
May 31-June 2: Canyonlands PRCA Rodeo, Moab
June 1-2: Canyon Country Panguitch UT
nlbra.com/events/2018/canyon-country-panguitch-ut
June 1-2: Fort Herriman PRCA Rodeo
June 2-9: Days of the Old West Rodeo
June 8-9: Cedar City PRCA Rodeo
June 7-9: Stampede Pro Rodeo
June 28-30: Lehi Round-up Rodeo
June 30-July 4: Oakley Rodeo and Independence Day Celebration
July 4: Tooele Bit ‘n’ Spur
July 12-14: Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo
July 12-14: Ute Stampede Rodeo
July 17-24: Ogden Pioneer Days
Aug. 9-11: Cache County Fair and Rodeo
Aug. 22-25: Golden Spike Rodeo
Aug. 25-26: CMSA Utah State Championship
rodeosusa.com/rodeos/cmsa-utah-state-championship
Sept. 2 and 4: Iron County Fair Rodeo
rodeosusa.com/rodeos/iron-county-fair-rodeo
Sept. 13-15: St. George Lions Dixie Round-up Rodeo
stgeorgelions.com/wp/?page_id=178
Sept. 28-29: Young Living Farms Rodeo
rodeosusa.com/rodeos/young-living-farms-rodeo
HOBBIES
June 9: Bike Prom, Gallivan Center, 239 Main, Salt Lake City
The Bicycle Collective is celebrating its Sweet 16. While the bike ride itself is free, tickets for the after party cost between $20-$75.
Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/bike-prom-2018-sweet-sixteen-tickets-45199596209?aff=erelexpmlt.
June 21-23: Fyrecon, Weber State University, Davis Campus, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton
This three-day conference is for aspiring science fiction and fantasy writers. It features more than 180 classes and workshops by published authors and artists, and master classes taught by bestselling authors and nationally recognized artists. General admission is $50, but only $10 for students. General admission does not cover master classes or material fees.
Register at fyrecon.com/registration.
June 23: Fairy Tale Festival, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi
Fairy tales are brought to life — and the science and history behind them discussed — at this event that also gives kids and parents an opportunity to build fairy houses and wands.
For more information, visit thanksgivingpoint.org/events/fairy-tale-festival.
June 29-30: BrickSlopes, UCCU Events Center, 800 W. University Parkway, Orem
This event is for Lego lovers. Get inspired by one-of-a-kind displays and meet the builders, build your own creation and more. Tickets are $8, children 5 and under get in free.
Purchase tickets at brickslopes.com/when/index.html.
July 27-28, 31: Harry Potter Festival, 551 W. Porter Lane North, Bountiful
Can’t make a trip out to Harry Potter World? Come enjoy this festival instead. For just $5, visit Hogsmeade, Ollivanders and more. All ticket proceeds are donated to Stitching Hearts Worldwide, which sends much needed supplies to refugees.
Note: This event is sold out. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/harry-potter-festival-tickets-45787029237.
Aug. 3-4: ToshoCon Teen Anime Convention, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan
This unique convention is created by teens for teens and is completely free. It features a cosplay contest, a teen art contest, an anime music video contest and more.
For more information, visit slcolibrary.org/teen/toshoCon/toshoCon-about-us.htm.
Aug. 10-12: Craft Lake City, Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, Salt Lake City
This DIY Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. More than 250 local artists will host STEM workshops and demos, and there will also be food trucks and face painting. Tickets range in price from $5-$25. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Purchase tickets at 24tix.com/event/diyfest.
Aug. 24-25: Utah Renaissance Faire, Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point, Lehi
The Utah Renaissance Faire has full contact jousting and armored combat, as well as petting zoos and other children’s attractions. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for students, military and children. There is also a $2 discount for people in costume.
Purchase tickets at utahrenfaire.org/tickets.
FOOD
June 14-15: Tastemakers, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City
This event put on by Salt Lake Magazine is two days of food and drink tastings, including alcoholic beverages, from dozens of Utah restaurants. Tickets range between $45-$85.
Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/tastemakers-2018-a-two-day-food-event-tickets-45306695546.
Aug. 5: Taste of the Wasatch, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, Solitude
This food tasting event was created to raise funds for fighting hunger. The event is only open to adults over 21. Tickets are $110.
Purchase tickets at tasteofthewasatch.tix.com.
Aug. 10-11: Wasatch International Food Festival, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City
Now in its third year, the Wasatch International Food Festival will include live music, kid activities and, of course, tons of food. Tickets are not yet available, but you can sign up to volunteer or be a vendor.
For more information, visit foodfestutah.org.
CULTURAL CELEBRATIONS
June 8-10: Utah Highland Games and Scottish Festival, Utah State Fair Park, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City
Indulge in traditional Scottish games, dance, food and music — yes, there will be bagpipes. General admission is $15, with discounts for seniors and students. Members of the Utah Scottish Association get in free.
For more information, visit utahscots.org/info.
June 9: Festival of Colors, Krishna Temple, 965 E. 3370 South, Salt Lake City
Music, dance, yoga, food and, of course, colors — so make sure to wear clothing you don’t mind staining. Outside food and colors are not allowed. Tickets are $6.50 online, $8 at the gate.
Purchase tickets at festivalofcolorsusa.com/festival-of-colors/salt-lake-city.
June 16: Utah Asian Festival, Mountain American Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy
This festival has been running since 1977, when a large group of Southeast Asian refugees settled in Utah. This year’s festival will have some activities focused on celebrating the year of the dog. Admission is free.
For more information, visit utahasianfestival.com.
June 16-17: Latino Arts Festival, the Christian Center of Park City, 1283 Deer Valley Drive, Park City
This celebration of Latino culture will feature music, food and dance from various Latin countries, including Chile, Spain, Mexico and Argentina. Admission is free.
For more information, visit ccofpc.org/latino-arts-festival-2018.
June 22-24: Iceland Days, Spanish Fork City Park, 29 S. Main, Spanish Fork
Did you know Icelanders settled Spanish Fork? This festival celebrates Iceland and Icelandic tradition with food, a tour of historical sites and more. Admission is free but space is limited, so register for the event in advance.
For more information, visit facebook.com/IcelandDays.
July 2-4: Colonial Heritage Festival, Scera Park, 600 S. State, Orem
This free event includes artisans, craftsmen and reenactments of traditional colonial living.
For more information, visit festival.colonialheritage.org.
July 31-Aug. 4: World Folkfest, Springville Arts Park, 700 S. 300 East, Springville
This festival has been running for more than 20 years and brings folk dance groups from all over the world to Springville to participate. General admission is $10, with discounts for students and seniors and special packages available.
Purchase tickets at on.spingo.com/e/world_folkfest.
Aug. 10-11: BDAC Summerfest International, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful
Explore food and art vendors at this free event featuring performances by folk dancers from around the world.
For more information, visit bdac.org/summerfest.
Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Midway Swiss Days, Midway Town Hall, 140 W. Main, Midway
Swiss Days is a free event in Midway that offers handmade items, antiques, art and Swiss food.
For more information, visit gohebervalley.com/Midway-Swiss-Days-Festival-39689.
CITY SUMMER FESTIVALS
Several Utah cities celebrate their history and traditions throughout the summer, and some cities just want to celebrate summer itself. We’ve listed several festivals and celebrations below.
June 2-9: Springville Art City Days
June 4-9: Cedar Hills Family Festival
cedarhills.org/news-events/family-festival
June 4-9: Saratoga Springs Splash Days
saratogaspringscity.com/561/Splash-Days
June 4-9: Orem Summerfest
June 16-24: Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days
June 28-30: Taylorsville Dayzz
June 29-30: Pleasant Valley Days
July 13-14: Draper Days, various locations, Draper
July 12-24: Days of '47
July 13-21: American Fork Steel Days
July 21: Mapleton Pioneer Day Celebration
mapleton.org/2018/05/21/pioneer-day-celebration-july-21-2018
July 20-21: Bountiful Handcart Days
July 13-28: Spanish Fork Fiesta Days
spanishfork.org/residents/news_and_events/fiesta_days/index.php
July 28-Aug. 4: Highland FlingComment on this story
highlandcity.org/index.aspx?nid=169
July 30-Aug 4: Santaquin Orchard Days
santaquin.org/news/what_s_new/orchard_days
Aug. 2-4: Raspberry Days Festival
gardencityut.us/rasberry-days-2011.htm
Aug. 3-11: Salem Days
Aug. 4: Payson Salmon Supper
paysonutah.org/events/salmon-supper
Aug. 4-11: Alpine Days
Aug. 6-11: Lindon Days
lindoncity.org/lindon-days.htm
Aug. 15-18: Davis County Fair
daviscountyutah.gov/fair/general-info
Aug. 30-Sept. 3: Payson Golden Onion Days