SALT LAKE CITY — Summertime, when the livin' is easy and the festivals run rampant. From film to food to music to theater — and a handful of unique city festivals and rodeos — the Beehive State has festivals to keep you busy all summer long. Here's a list of nearly 100 festivals to consider adding to your summer calendar.

FILM

June 1: Ogden Film Festival, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden

In its second year, the Ogden Film Festival will present professional and amateur films. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 5. Tickets are $10.

Purchase tickets at ogdenfilmfestival.org/.

July 20-22: Damn These Heels - LGBTQ Film Festival, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City

Festival passes and packages range in price from $60-$500. There is a discount for youths ages 14-20.

Purchase tickets at utahfilmcenter.org/dth2018/.

Sept. 8: Silent Film Festival, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful

Silent films play every 45 minutes while pianists perform live accompaniment. Tickets are $5 per movie or $20 for a day pass.

Purchase tickets at bdac.org/silent-film-fest.

MUSIC

June 9: Heart and Soul Music Stroll, 1530 E. 2700 South, Sugar House

More than three dozen musical acts will perform from neighborhood porches and yards near the Imperial Park in Sugar House. The event is free, but tickets to enter a drawing for prizes can be purchased.

For more information, visit heartsoul.org/news/172-heart-soul-music-stroll-2018 or call 801-467-5499.

June 9 - Oct. 27: Canyon Jams, Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. US Highway 89, Logan

Held outside the Stokes Nature Center, this concert series features folk, blues and Americana music. General admission is $10, $8 for students and seniors. Season passes are $70. Children 12 and younger are free.

Purchase tickets at logannature.org/canyon-jams or by calling 435-755-5017.

June 16: Utah Blues Festival, Gallivan Center, 239 Main, Salt Lake City

This festival showcases local and national blues artists and includes music workshops. General admission is $42.

Purchase tickets at utahbluesfest.org.

June 23: Utah Uke Festival, Heritage Park, 10400 Alpine Hwy., Highland

Various ukulele workshops are held throughout the day, and the evening caps off with a concert. The event is free, but some workshops may require a fee.

For more information, visit utahukefest.org.

David Vogel Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis performs at the Twilight Concert Series on Aug. 11, 2016. This year's Twilight Concert Series will take place at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City from Aug. 16 - Sept. 13.

July 3-Sept. 2: St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Music Festival, Quinn’s Junction Sports Complex, 600 Gillmor Way, Park City

Kicking off July 3 with the Los Lonely Boys and ending Sept. 2 with music out of Nashville, the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series has a diverse linup this summer. View the full lineup at bigstarsbrightnightsconcerts.org.

Purchase tickets at bigstarsbrightnightsconcerts.org or from the Eccles Center Box Office, 435-655-3114.

June 30-July 11: Deer Valley Music Festival, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, S#501, Park City

Hear the musical range of the Utah Symphony with concerts featuring everything from Disney music to Mozart. Choosing four or more concerts will result in a 20 percent discount on tickets.

Purchase tickets at deervalleymusicfestival.org or 435-649-1000.

Aug. 16 - Sept. 13: Twilight Concert Series, Gallivan Center, 239 Main, Salt Lake City

Tickets to all shows are $10 in advance. The lineup is not yet announced for this season.

Purchase tickets at twilightconcerts.com.

Aug. 17-18: Das Energi Festival, The Great Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, Magna

This dance event features some of the major DJs in today’s music scene — including Kaskade and deadmau5. Tickets for individual days cost $75. A two-day pass can be purchased for $140.

Purchase tickets at dasenergifestival.com.

Aug. 27 - Sept. 13: Moab Music Festival, Moab

This concert series takes place at various outdoor red rock venues in Moab. Ticket prices range from free to $2,500 — the latter, heftier price including a musical rafting trip — dependent on the event.

Purchase tickets at moabmusicfest.org.

THEATER

June 2 - Sept. 3: Murray Arts in the Park, Murray Park Amphitheater, 495 E. 5300 South, Salt Lake City

This summer’s evening performances include a "Hairspray" sing-a-long, "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Into the Woods" and "The Secret Garden." Season tickets are $49 for adults and $29 for children. General admission prices vary, but fall in the $8-$10 range.

Purchase tickets at murray.utah.gov/1659/Tickets.

June 15-30: Creekside Theatre Fest, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills

This festival features three shows: "The Giver," "Much Ado About Nothing" and "The Frog Prince." Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for children and seniors. Season passes are $38 for adults, $25 for children and seniors. Festival ticket holders can also enjoy a pre-show barbecue.

Purchase tickets at creeksidetheatrefest.org.

June 23 - Aug. 4: Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre, Ellen Eccles Theater, 43 S. Main, Logan

This summer, watch famous operas and musicals such as "The Barber of Seville" and "Into the Woods." Ticket prices range from $16-$79.

Purchase tickets at utahfestival.org or 800-262-0074, ext. 3.

June 28 - Oct. 13: Utah Shakespeare Festival, various locations, Cedar City

One of the best Shakespeare Festivals around, this festival features four of the bard’s most famous plays and several modern ones. Tickets typically range between $20-$75, with discounts available to children and people who buy tickets to six or more shows.

Purchase tickets at bard.org/tickets.

July 27-28: Cache Valley Tunnel Tales, Merlin Olsen Central Park Tunnels, 200 E. Center, Logan

Bring blankets and snacks to the park to enjoy two nights of storytelling. Tickets at the gate are $10, online $8. Groups of six or more receive a discount at the gate and online.

Purchase tickets at cachestorytelling.com or by calling 435-770-8420.

Aug. 2-12: Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City

In its third year, this unique festival dedicates itself to showcasing original art, theater and music. Entry is $5 and tickets for individual shows start at $10, with multipack deals available. All proceeds go toward the featured artists.

Purchase tickets at greatsaltlakefringe.org/tickets.

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

June 2: Utah Lake Festival, Utah Lake State Park, 4400 W. Center, Provo

Live music, food trucks and boat rides — what better way to welcome the summer?

For more information, visit utahlakecommission.org/utah-lake-festival.

June 13-16: Astronomy Festival, Bryce Canyon National Park

Activities include rocket building, launching and a lecture from NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller.

For more information, visit nps.gov/brca/planyourvisit/astrofest.htm?utm_source=UtahDotCom&utm_medium=link.

June 23 and 24: Park City Stand Up Paddleboarding Festival, 1375 S. Deer Valley Drive, Park City

Register to participate in races or just come and enjoy the fun for free! Friday night features live reggae music.

For more information, visit parkcitysup.com.

July 6-7: Lavender Day, Young Living Lavender Farm, 3700 Old Hwy. 91, Mona

Fun runs, food and even jousting, this two-day event promises fun for the whole family, all while being surrounded by the beautiful sight and smell of lavender. General admission is $12 with discounts for seniors and military. Admission for children 3-11 is only $5.

For more information, visit youngliving.com/en_US/company/events/featured-events/lavender-day.

July 7-22: Wildflower Festival, Point Supreme, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Highway 143 East, Brian Head

Volunteers and park rangers lead daily guided walks. Other activities, games and special programs take place Friday-Sunday throughout the festival. Park entrance fees are $6 per person, but children 15 and under get in for free.

For more information, visit nps.gov/cebr/planyourvisit/event-details.htm?event=68A2C9C9-155D-451F-679007F885E5FA1A.

July 14: Sand Castle Building Competition, North Beach, Yuba State Park, 12225 S. Yuba Dam Road, Levan

Park entrance fee is $10. Individual builders pay a $5 registration fee and teams pay a $10 registration fee.

For more information, visit stateparks.utah.gov/parks/yuba/events.

July 21-22 and 28-29: Wasatch Wildflower Festival, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon, Cottonwood Heights

Take an easy 45-minute hike or a more challenging three-hour hike while listening to a trained guide and enjoying Wasatch wildflowers. The event is free, but donations are encouraged.

For more information, visit cottonwoodcanyons.org/wasatch-wildflower-festival.

ARTS

June 2: Chalk it Up, 49 S. Main, Spanish Fork

Enjoy the talents of local chalk artists for free while also exploring different food and business vendors. This year’s theme is “Good Day Sunshine” by the Beatles.

For more information, visit localcheddar.com/chalk.

June 9-10: Ogden Arts Festival, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th Street, Ogden

The Ogden Arts Festival provides fun for the whole family with live music, theater and dance performances throughout the day, and art displays and special kid artivities. Entry is free.

For more information, visit ogdenartsfestival.com.

June 14-16: Logan Summerfest, 50 N. Main, Logan

Entry to this event is free, but there will be food vendors and artists selling their wares. There will also be performing artists and a “creation station” where you can embrace your inner artist.

For more information, visit logansummerfest.com.

Alex Gallivan, Gallivan Photography 3D artist Julie Kirk Purcel will again be creating a large three dimensional mural at the 2018 Chalk Art Festival that will be June 15-17 at The Gateway. The festival benefits Utah Foster Care's programs for children in foster care.

June 15-17: Chalk Art Festival, That Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City

This chalk art festival is put on by Utah Foster Care. The event is free, but there are food and vendor booths on the second day. There are also volunteer opportunities.

For more information, visit utahfostercare.org/chalkartfestival.

June 21-24: Utah Arts Festival, Liberty Square and Washington Square, 200 E. 400 South, Salt Lake City

If you go to only one arts festival this summer, make it this one. There is something for everyone: art, theater, dance and food. General admission for adults is $15, kids 12 and under are free. Passes for all four days can also be purchased.

Purchase tickets at uaf.org/tix.

Aug. 3-5: Kimball Arts Festival, Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City

Events and activities include live music, art galleries, artisan tasting and food trucks. There is also a kids art area and a “make it and take it” area where attendees can take part in the creative process for $5. Tickets are not yet available.

For more information, visit parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.

RODEOS

Some rodeos also feature live music and carnivals. If you play your cards right, you could attend a rodeo in Utah every weekend this summer.

May 31-June 2: Canyonlands PRCA Rodeo, Moab

moabcanyonlandsrodeo.com

June 1-2: Canyon Country Panguitch UT

nlbra.com/events/2018/canyon-country-panguitch-ut

June 1-2: Fort Herriman PRCA Rodeo

herriman.org/prca-rodeo

June 2-9: Days of the Old West Rodeo

daysoftheoldwestrodeo.com

June 8-9: Cedar City PRCA Rodeo

cedarcityprcarodeo.com

June 7-9: Stampede Pro Rodeo

sanjuanstampedeprorodeo.com

June 28-30: Lehi Round-up Rodeo

lehirodeo.com

June 30-July 4: Oakley Rodeo and Independence Day Celebration

oakleycity.com/oakley-rodeo

July 4: Tooele Bit ‘n’ Spur

tooelebitnspur.com

July 12-14: Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo

vernalrodeo.com

July 12-14: Ute Stampede Rodeo

utestampederodeo.com

July 17-24: Ogden Pioneer Days

ogdenpioneerdays.com

Aug. 9-11: Cache County Fair and Rodeo

cachecounty.org/fair

Aug. 22-25: Golden Spike Rodeo

goldenspikerodeo.com

Aug. 25-26: CMSA Utah State Championship

rodeosusa.com/rodeos/cmsa-utah-state-championship

Sept. 2 and 4: Iron County Fair Rodeo

rodeosusa.com/rodeos/iron-county-fair-rodeo

Sept. 13-15: St. George Lions Dixie Round-up Rodeo

stgeorgelions.com/wp/?page_id=178

Sept. 28-29: Young Living Farms Rodeo

rodeosusa.com/rodeos/young-living-farms-rodeo

HOBBIES

June 9: Bike Prom, Gallivan Center, 239 Main, Salt Lake City

The Bicycle Collective is celebrating its Sweet 16. While the bike ride itself is free, tickets for the after party cost between $20-$75.

Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/bike-prom-2018-sweet-sixteen-tickets-45199596209?aff=erelexpmlt.

June 21-23: Fyrecon, Weber State University, Davis Campus, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton

This three-day conference is for aspiring science fiction and fantasy writers. It features more than 180 classes and workshops by published authors and artists, and master classes taught by bestselling authors and nationally recognized artists. General admission is $50, but only $10 for students. General admission does not cover master classes or material fees.

Register at fyrecon.com/registration.

June 23: Fairy Tale Festival, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi

Fairy tales are brought to life — and the science and history behind them discussed — at this event that also gives kids and parents an opportunity to build fairy houses and wands.

For more information, visit thanksgivingpoint.org/events/fairy-tale-festival.

June 29-30: BrickSlopes, UCCU Events Center, 800 W. University Parkway, Orem

This event is for Lego lovers. Get inspired by one-of-a-kind displays and meet the builders, build your own creation and more. Tickets are $8, children 5 and under get in free.

Purchase tickets at brickslopes.com/when/index.html.

July 27-28, 31: Harry Potter Festival, 551 W. Porter Lane North, Bountiful

Can’t make a trip out to Harry Potter World? Come enjoy this festival instead. For just $5, visit Hogsmeade, Ollivanders and more. All ticket proceeds are donated to Stitching Hearts Worldwide, which sends much needed supplies to refugees.

Note: This event is sold out. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/harry-potter-festival-tickets-45787029237.

Provided by Utah Renaissance Faire The Knights of Mayhem, led by Eagle Mountain native and world jousting champion Charlie Andrews, puts on jousting performances each year at the Utah Renaissance Faire.

Aug. 3-4: ToshoCon Teen Anime Convention, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan

This unique convention is created by teens for teens and is completely free. It features a cosplay contest, a teen art contest, an anime music video contest and more.

For more information, visit slcolibrary.org/teen/toshoCon/toshoCon-about-us.htm.

Aug. 10-12: Craft Lake City, Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, Salt Lake City

This DIY Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. More than 250 local artists will host STEM workshops and demos, and there will also be food trucks and face painting. Tickets range in price from $5-$25. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Purchase tickets at 24tix.com/event/diyfest.

Aug. 24-25: Utah Renaissance Faire, Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point, Lehi

The Utah Renaissance Faire has full contact jousting and armored combat, as well as petting zoos and other children’s attractions. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for students, military and children. There is also a $2 discount for people in costume.

Purchase tickets at utahrenfaire.org/tickets.

FOOD

June 14-15: Tastemakers, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City

This event put on by Salt Lake Magazine is two days of food and drink tastings, including alcoholic beverages, from dozens of Utah restaurants. Tickets range between $45-$85.

Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/tastemakers-2018-a-two-day-food-event-tickets-45306695546.

Aug. 5: Taste of the Wasatch, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, Solitude

This food tasting event was created to raise funds for fighting hunger. The event is only open to adults over 21. Tickets are $110.

Purchase tickets at tasteofthewasatch.tix.com.

Aug. 10-11: Wasatch International Food Festival, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City

Now in its third year, the Wasatch International Food Festival will include live music, kid activities and, of course, tons of food. Tickets are not yet available, but you can sign up to volunteer or be a vendor.

For more information, visit foodfestutah.org.

CULTURAL CELEBRATIONS

June 8-10: Utah Highland Games and Scottish Festival, Utah State Fair Park, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City

Indulge in traditional Scottish games, dance, food and music — yes, there will be bagpipes. General admission is $15, with discounts for seniors and students. Members of the Utah Scottish Association get in free.

For more information, visit utahscots.org/info.

June 9: Festival of Colors, Krishna Temple, 965 E. 3370 South, Salt Lake City

Music, dance, yoga, food and, of course, colors — so make sure to wear clothing you don’t mind staining. Outside food and colors are not allowed. Tickets are $6.50 online, $8 at the gate.

Purchase tickets at festivalofcolorsusa.com/festival-of-colors/salt-lake-city.

June 16: Utah Asian Festival, Mountain American Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy

This festival has been running since 1977, when a large group of Southeast Asian refugees settled in Utah. This year’s festival will have some activities focused on celebrating the year of the dog. Admission is free.

For more information, visit utahasianfestival.com.

June 16-17: Latino Arts Festival, the Christian Center of Park City, 1283 Deer Valley Drive, Park City

This celebration of Latino culture will feature music, food and dance from various Latin countries, including Chile, Spain, Mexico and Argentina. Admission is free.

For more information, visit ccofpc.org/latino-arts-festival-2018.

June 22-24: Iceland Days, Spanish Fork City Park, 29 S. Main, Spanish Fork

Did you know Icelanders settled Spanish Fork? This festival celebrates Iceland and Icelandic tradition with food, a tour of historical sites and more. Admission is free but space is limited, so register for the event in advance.

For more information, visit facebook.com/IcelandDays.

July 2-4: Colonial Heritage Festival, Scera Park, 600 S. State, Orem

This free event includes artisans, craftsmen and reenactments of traditional colonial living.

For more information, visit festival.colonialheritage.org.

July 31-Aug. 4: World Folkfest, Springville Arts Park, 700 S. 300 East, Springville

This festival has been running for more than 20 years and brings folk dance groups from all over the world to Springville to participate. General admission is $10, with discounts for students and seniors and special packages available.

Purchase tickets at on.spingo.com/e/world_folkfest.

Aug. 10-11: BDAC Summerfest International, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful

Explore food and art vendors at this free event featuring performances by folk dancers from around the world.

For more information, visit bdac.org/summerfest.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Midway Swiss Days, Midway Town Hall, 140 W. Main, Midway

Swiss Days is a free event in Midway that offers handmade items, antiques, art and Swiss food.

For more information, visit gohebervalley.com/Midway-Swiss-Days-Festival-39689.

CITY SUMMER FESTIVALS

Several Utah cities celebrate their history and traditions throughout the summer, and some cities just want to celebrate summer itself. We’ve listed several festivals and celebrations below.

June 2-9: Springville Art City Days

springville.org/art-city-days

June 4-9: Cedar Hills Family Festival

cedarhills.org/news-events/family-festival

June 4-9: Saratoga Springs Splash Days

saratogaspringscity.com/561/Splash-Days

June 4-9: Orem Summerfest

summerfest.orem.org

June 16-24: Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days

strawberrydays.org

June 28-30: Taylorsville Dayzz

taylorsvilledayzz.com

June 29-30: Pleasant Valley Days

pleasantvalleydays.com

July 13-14: Draper Days, various locations, Draper

draper.ut.us/776/Draper-Days

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Wyatt Denny looks up after his winning ride in the championship bareback riding at the Days of '47 Rodeo at the Utah State Fair Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2017. This year's Days of '47 takes place July 12-24.

July 12-24: Days of '47

daysof47.com

July 13-21: American Fork Steel Days

steeldaysaf.com

July 21: Mapleton Pioneer Day Celebration

mapleton.org/2018/05/21/pioneer-day-celebration-july-21-2018

July 20-21: Bountiful Handcart Days

handcartdays.org

July 13-28: Spanish Fork Fiesta Days

spanishfork.org/residents/news_and_events/fiesta_days/index.php

July 28-Aug. 4: Highland Fling

highlandcity.org/index.aspx?nid=169

July 30-Aug 4: Santaquin Orchard Days

santaquin.org/news/what_s_new/orchard_days

Aug. 2-4: Raspberry Days Festival

gardencityut.us/rasberry-days-2011.htm

Aug. 3-11: Salem Days

salemcity.org/salem-days.htm

Aug. 4: Payson Salmon Supper

paysonutah.org/events/salmon-supper

Aug. 4-11: Alpine Days

alpinedays.org

Aug. 6-11: Lindon Days

lindoncity.org/lindon-days.htm

Aug. 15-18: Davis County Fair

daviscountyutah.gov/fair/general-info

Aug. 30-Sept. 3: Payson Golden Onion Days

paysonutah.org/events/golden-onion-days