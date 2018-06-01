OGDEN — A Murray man who used Facebook, Instagram and text messages to befriend boys before he sexually abused them was a "wolf in sheep's clothing," a judge said Friday.

Weston Ray Kubbe, 38, was ordered to serve at least 30 years and up to life in prison for sexually abusing two boys he had lured online and trying to kidnap another.

"You really had the opportunity to be a force for good. And instead, you exploited their vulnerability. You took advantage of them. Instead of acting like an older brother or uncle, you presented yourself as a wolf in sheep's clothing," 2nd District Judge Michael DiReda told Kubbe.

The judge sentenced Kubbe to two back-to-back prison terms of 15 years to life for three convictions of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, first-degree felonies, in addition to lesser sentences for other related charges.

In all, Kubbe has been convicted in a half-dozen cases involving misconduct with children and teens. Last week, a West Jordan judge sentenced him to up to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting or inappropriately touching three boys when they were 14, 16 and 17.

On Friday, the judge said the new, heftier sentence fit Kubbe's method of using social media to prey on two boys, ages 11 and 12, showing them kindness, respect and politeness before abusing them.

"That's a character of manipulation. That's a character that reflects someone who's exploitive," the judge said. Faint applause could be heard in the Ogden courtroom as he issued the penalty.

Kubbe, a former information technology worker, sat shackled and hung his head as family members of the victims spoke. He wiped tears on the shoulder of his white Utah Department of Corrections jumpsuit as he listened.

He told the judge he has had time to think and do some soul-searching.

"At the time, I thought I was helping and being a mentor. I now know what I did was wrong and inexcusable. I've ruined my life, I've ruined the life of my family, and most importantly, I've ruined the life of these boys," Kubbe said, claiming drugs and alcohol affected his judgment at the time.

"I want these boys to understand how truly sorry I am for what I've put them through," he added.

In victim statements read aloud in court, one boy wrote that "he has healed a lot" and was grateful his ordeal wasn't worse, but that he hoped Kubbe gets what he deserves.

"I vividly remember seeing a pistol in his center console of his car," he wrote.

Another boy's statement recalled being confused, in pain and sad when he was raped and forced to do things he didn't want to do before police found him behind a dumpster.

Fathers of the boys also spoke as family members sat nearby in tears.

One said Kubbe's crimes robbed his family members of the belief they could protect each other from harm.

"I hope he feels as scared and alone as all his victims did," the man said.

The Deseret News typically does not name victims of sexual abuse and is withholding the father's name in order to avoid identifying his son.

The emotional devastation to the families "is completely off the charts," the judge said. But the cases also were tragic because they have caused heartache to family members of Kubbe, he acknowledged. DiReda noted Kubbe had no prior criminal history and came from "a good family."

In April, Kubbe reached a plea deal with Weber County prosecutors, admitting to taking the then-11-year-old boy from his home and touching him inappropriately in October 2016. The child's disappearance triggered an Amber Alert. Kubbe pleaded guilty to the two counts of aggravated sexual abuse, a first-degree felony, and kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

Prosecutors said he also had a 14-year-old boy at his house during that weekend and on previous occasions. In that case, Kubbe pleaded guilty to kidnapping, a second-degree felony, plus child endangerment and possession of firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.

In August of 2016, Kubbe picked up a 12-year-old boy from a Weber County park and took him to his house in Murray, where he touched the boy sexually. Kubbe pleaded no contest to an additional count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and attempted child kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, other charges in the cases were dropped.

Kubbe received shorter sentences for the lesser charges. He also was awarded credit for time he already has served.

His defense attorney, Loni DeLand, had argued that each of the prison sentences handed down Friday should run concurrently, with a minimum of 10 years instead of 15.

DeLand said his client has undergone mental health and substance abuse counseling in jail, coming to realize that what he did was a result of "perverse thinking." He said Kubbe was sexually abused as a child.

"It devolved to what we have here today," DeLand said. "He actually believed this was his peer group, these children."

But the judge instead sided with prosecutors, who argued for the heftier, 15-year minimum. They said Kubbe's actions were manipulative, cunning and cruel, and that the sentences for the most severe sexual abuse crimes should run one after the other.

"He is just dangerous," Deputy Weber County Attorney Chris Shaw said Friday.

Family members of victims said outside the courtroom that they were relieved.

"They took a sexual predator off the streets for a long time," said the father of one of the boys. "It's the biggest step in moving forward for my son."

Those who have experienced sexual abuse or assault can be connected to trained advocates through Utah's statewide 24-hour Rape and Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 888-421-1100.